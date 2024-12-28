Prayagraj walls come alive with vibrant artworks

Anticipating the footfall of over 40 crore pilgrims and tourists in Prayagraj during the mega religious congregation of Mahakumbh, every nook and corner of the city is being revamped to rise to the occasion. Girls walk past a huge painting created on a wall in Prayagraj. (HT)

Thus, apart from renovation and development works being carried out on war footing here, the open spaces are being transformed into a sort of huge art galleries.

These days, the city is bursting with colours of all shades as artists are busy transforming the walls and open spaces into pieces of artwork. Right from mythology to meaningful lessons, the themes of these paintings vary covering topics of interest and information.

With an area of 5 lakh square feet allocated under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), artwork focusing on raising awareness about the Namami Gange initiative, plastic-free schemes, river conservation, and environmental protection is spreading across the city.

These efforts are part of a larger plan to beautify the city and promote eco-friendly messages ahead of the massive religious gathering. In addition to environment awareness, the state government has provided 11 lakh square feet of space for painting, creating a vibrant tapestry across Prayagraj.

“Hundreds of artists are immersed in depicting popular scenes from our Indian mythology, ancient holy scriptures and epics like Ramayana and Mahabharat. Students from Lucknow Arts College, BHU, Bharatiya Vidyapeeth, Pune and Allahabad University have majorly left creative stamp on walls, boundaries, pillars of overbridges with their paintings,” said an official.

Prayagraj divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant said, “These murals are soaked with cultural, religious, and environmental themes that reflect the spirit of the city and the significance of the Kumbh.”

“Preserving the beauty of the Ganga banks and the cultural heritage of Prayagraj, the Namami Gange under PaintMyCity campaign is giving a new look to the city through walls and murals. This initiative is not just beautification but a tribute to our culture and faith,” said SDM Mela, Abhinav Pathak.

“Different locations within the city have been carefully selected to represent various aspects of Prayagraj’s heritage and modern day importance. For example, near powerhouses, artwork depicts the theme of electricity and modern energy, while near educational institutions, paintings highlight messages related to education and women empowerment. Around religious sites, murals explore the rich cultural and spiritual life of the city,” said Dr Purnendu Mishra, assistant professor, CMP Degree College, University of Allahabad.

One of the most inspiring elements of this artistic transformation is the involvement of students from across the state. Students, particularly from institutions like Lucknow University, Banaras Hindu University and Allahabad University, have actively participated in bringing these murals to life, leaving their creative marks on walls, overbridges, trees, and boundary walls. This collaboration between art and activism has not only beautified the city but has also inspired a sense of pride and accomplishment among the young artists, said additional district magistrate, Mahakumbh, Vivek Chaturvedi.

The city is not just showcasing traditional art, but also emphasizing the need for progress and environmental consciousness. The paintings along various locations in Prayagraj feature a fusion of modern themes and age-old traditions. For example, artwork around educational institutions conveys messages of learning, knowledge, and women empowerment.

Similarly, artwork near medical colleges celebrates the development of science, showcasing the journey of medical advancements in the city. The use of traditional art forms such as Gond and Warli in these murals serves to bridge the old with the new, as they resonate with both cultural and contemporary themes.

“The murals also delve deeply into the rich history of Prayagraj, depicting scenes of the Kumbh Mela, the city’s temples, and the lives of the millions who gather for the festival. Each painting tells a story, weaving together elements of Indian mythology, religious history, and the vibrancy of modern day Prayagraj. By using the walls as canvases, the artists are not only beautifying the city but also communicating powerful messages about sustainability, education, and women’s empowerment, all while highlighting the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of the city,” said art director Pawan R Pandey.

In some areas, the artwork features scenes from the Kumbh Mela itself, with images of pilgrims bathing in the Sangam, performing religious rituals, and celebrating the sacred gathering. These murals offer a glimpse into the everyday life of the millions who attend the Kumbh, emphasizing its significance as a spiritual and cultural epicenter.

Overall, the initiative is not just about beautifying Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh but also about fostering a deeper connection with the city’s past, present, and future. By incorporating messages about environmental preservation, cultural heritage, and social progress, the murals are acting as a bridge between the city’s ancient traditions and its modern aspirations.