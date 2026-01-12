Pre-budget meet with Union FM: Metro expansion, AIIMS in west UP, IIT in Bundelkhand on state’s wishlist

Uttar Pradesh has sought the Central government’s support for expanding healthcare and transport facilities, besides an increased share in central taxes through the Union Budget 2026-27. In addition, the state has asked for establishment of an AIIMS in Western UP, connecting the districts of this region to the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, and setting up an IIT in Bundelkhand. To make UP ‘Uttam Pradesh,’ we gave our suggestions to the Union finance minister, said UP minister Suresh Khanna. (HT file)

The funds earmarked in the Union Budget will cover the financial year 2026-27, towards the end of which the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls are due to be held. The demands were made by Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna during a meeting of state finance ministers with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday. The request comes ahead of the Union Budget 2026–27, scheduled for the first week of February.

“For metro expansion in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Agra, and for networks in new cities, a requirement of ₹32,075 crore up to 2047 has been assessed,” said Khanna. “Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a progressive state with the support of the Centre and we wish the centre to keep up their support. Suggestions were asked in the meeting from the states. To make Uttar Pradesh ‘Uttam Pradesh,’ we gave our suggestions to the Union finance minister. All want their state to grow and have the least burden. The Centre should help. The Centre has helped in the past also,” Khanna said after the meeting.

“The 16th Finance Commission has submitted its report. Uttar Pradesh’s share in the divisible pool of central taxes has declined from 19.67 percent to approximately 17.93 percent, resulting in continuous revenue loss to the state. Despite limited forest cover, the state has contributed to the national interest through large-scale plantation. It is therefore expected that the Central government will ensure Uttar Pradesh receives its fair and just share,” Khanna said at the meeting.

UP said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a total of 40,955 projects have been approved with a total cost of ₹1,53,876 crore, against which the Central government has committed a central share of ₹71,221 crore. However, against this commitment, only ₹38,456 crore has been released so far, with the last installment received in July 2024. Any further delay in the release of funds will seriously and adversely affect the timely completion of ongoing and incomplete projects. Therefore, the early release of the remaining committed central share of about ₹33,300 crore in FY 2025-26 was requested by Uttar Pradesh at the meeting.

Through various Ground Breaking Ceremonies (GBCs), investments exceeding ₹15 lakh crore have been implemented. The state has achieved realisation of 36-38 per cent of investment proposals on the ground, which is amongst the highest in the country, said Khanna in his presentation at the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh also demanded that under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), overall outlay of SASCI be increased beyond the present level of ₹1.50 lakh crore. To develop 17 municipal corporations, including Ayodhya, as solar cities by 2030, central assistance of ₹1,005 crore is required. An amount of ₹6,000 crore is required for rejuvenation of 60,000 ponds and prevention of grey-black water discharge, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

“Prior to GST, pan masala and tobacco products yielded around ₹1,000 crore in tax revenue, which has now fallen to about ₹300 crore, despite no significant decline in consumption. A reconsideration of a capacity-based or production-based taxation system is therefore requested,” said Khanna.

Although the old-age pension has been increased from ₹500 to ₹1,000, the central share remains unchanged and the entire additional burden is being borne by states. An increase in the central share is therefore necessary, according to the presentation by Uttar Pradesh.