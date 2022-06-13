Prepare detailed action plan to promote rural tourism in U.P.: Minister

UP tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh on Monday directed officers of tourism department to prepare a detailed action plan to promote rural tourism in the state.

“A tourist calendar of fairs and festivals to be held in each district should be prepared according to the season. Training should be given to residents of villages located near the tourist spots with marking their houses for home stay for tourists,” Singh said while reviewing the progress of the department action plan, tourism policy, formation of district tourism and culture council, branding and promotion of tourist spots in a meeting held in the tourism directorate.

Under the Arthganga plan the development of tourist places situated on the banks of river Ganga should be prepared with establishing shilp gram, haat at ghats and organising sandhya aarti, he said.

The minister directed the officers to organise workshops to make all the stakeholders aware of the incentives to be given under the tourism policy prepared by the department.

“The presence of the department should be ensured at travel marts held at domestic and international level. The officers of the department should be sent on tour to different states to get information about the best tourism practices prevalent in the other states,” he said.

Singh said various activities should be organised at local level for the promotion of art, craft, culture and cuisine of the state which are on the verge of extinction.

“Prompt action should be taken to achieve the 100-day, six months, two years and five years action plans. The targets set by the department should be achieved in a time bound manner,” he said.

Singh said the tourism department was carrying out restoration of prominent religious spots to promote tourism activities in the state.

“The beautification of the pond located at Chandhar village in Sant Kabir Nagar has been done at cost of ₹175.96 lakh. The restoration work of Sant Kabir Das’ tomb and cave at Maghar in Sant Kabir Nagar district has been completed at a cost of Rs.100.86 lakh. The development of Maa Kali temple at Parasrampur in Basti has been completed at a cost of ₹43.11 lakh. The gate and boundary wall of the Ramrekha temple has been constructed with a cost of ₹97.29 lakh. The chaurasi kosi parikarma of the Shiv Mandir has been completed at cost of ₹54.64 lakh,” the minister added.