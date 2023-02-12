President Droupadi Murmu hails Uttar Pradesh’s growth as Global Investors Summit ends with 33.5 lakh crore boost

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh ranked first in India in many areas in terms of contribution to the country’s economy even as the curtain fell on the three-day UP Global Investors Summit-2023 which, according to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has attracted investment of ₹33.50 lakh crore.

Addressing the valedictory session of the summit, the President said Uttar Pradesh will contribute towards one-fifth of India’s economy when its size increases to five trillion dollars.

She also said the state is “capable and ready” to become India’s growth engine.

President Droupadi Murmu called the UPGIS-2023 a festival of development, congratulated Yogi Adityanath and his team on the state attracting such large investment. She said she was glad to note that many countries showed their interest in the growth and development of Uttar Pradesh.

The flow of investment had gone up following the first UP Investors Summit-2018 and many more countries were coming forward to invest in the state’s development, she said.

The investment of ₹33.5 lakh crore would provide jobs to lakhs of people, she said.

“Uttar Pradesh, which is at the top population- wise, is also the first in the country in economic contributions. I appreciate farmers and entrepreneurs of the state for this. To play the role of India’s growth engine, Uttar Pradesh is ‘saksham’ (capable) and ‘taiyar’ (ready),” Murmu said.

“Uttar Pradesh ranks first in India in total production of food grains, including wheat. It also ranks first in the country in the production of sugarcane and potato. In the production of mango and peas also, this state contributes the most,” she said.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh is the leader in milk production, she said, adding that being rich in agricultural products, the state has a lot of potential for agro-based enterprises.

The President lauded U.P’s efforts to make the state a preferred destination for investment. She said Uttar Pradesh would gain global fame as the ‘Best Investment State’. She said if Uttar Pradesh becomes more prosperous, India would also be more prosperous.

“Uttar Pradesh will contribute towards one fifth of India’s economy when the country becomes a 5-trillion dollar (economy),” she said.

“Uttar Pradesh has a stable and decision-making government. Uttar Pradesh government has envisioned far-sighted policies and implemented those. Uttar Pradesh is capable and ready to play the role of growth engine of new India,” said Murmu.

She said infrastructure is being developed at a faster pace and India’s self-reliance in defence would get a boost with the development of Defence Corridor. She said Uttar Pradesh has about 95 lakh MSMEs, which is the highest in India, and this sector provided the largest number of employment opportunities after the agriculture sector. She said UP’s MSMEs would play a major role in the economic development of India.

She said efforts to boost the economy of Uttar Pradesh would also strengthen the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’.

The President noted that efforts were being made for the start-up revolution in Uttar Pradesh and expressed confidence that the state would have a leading position in the field of self-employment by these efforts.

She also said the efforts were being made by the Uttar Pradesh government to maintain a balance between development and environment. Efforts such as development of renewable energy, green energy corridors, and energy transition under the National Green Hydrogen Mission would help India in achieving the target of Net Zero emission, the President said.

Murmu noted that sessions were organised at the summit on Affirmative Action for Inclusive Growth and said the One District One Product (ODOP) of the state scheme was a big success.

“The way in which Uttar Pradesh was appreciated worldwide for organising the ‘Mahakumbh’, the same way it will be acknowledged for holding ‘investors mahakumbh’ in the state,” Murmu said.

Governor Anandiben Patel said Uttar Pradesh was emerging as a champion and the UPGIS-2023 would make U.P. an excellent state. She said the UPGIS-2023 would help in realising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a five-trillion economy. U.P. minister for industry Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi welcomed guests on the occasion.

During the UPGIS-2023, nearly 30 brainstorming sessions were organised with an estimated participation of 25,000 delegates, including those from 10 partner and 30 other countries in the past three-days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the summit on Friday (February 10)..

