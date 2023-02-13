President Droupadi Murmu visits Varanasi, offers prayers at Kal Bhairav, Kashi Vishwanath temples, witnesses Ganga aarti

President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples, besides witnessing Ganga aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived in Varanasi from Lucknow, was accompanied by governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived on Monday afternoon after which she offered prayers at Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples,” said Varanasi divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma.

Soon after offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple, the President, accompanied by the governor and the chief minister, also inspected the entire Kashi Vishwanath Corridor till the Ganga banks.

On her maiden visit to Kashi as President, she was also accompanied by her daughter Itishree Murmu.

At 5.57pm, the President’s fleet touched Dashashwamedh Ghat, which was all decked up for the occasion with its stairs beautifully wrapped in red carpet.

“We have made special arrangements for President’s visit. It was a special occasion for us and hence we left no stone unturned in making arrangements for our special guest. We also carried out a special prayer session for our President,” said Sushant Mishra, president of the Ganga Sewa Nidhi (GSN), the body that organises Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

It was at around 6pm, Ganga aarti started in which Murmu and other VVIPs took part and offered special prayers.

Though there was heavy barricading on the ghat and entry and exit was controlled, people were spotted on the rooftops and other places to capture a glimpse of the President.

“We have never seen Dashashwamedh Ghat decked up so well. The red stairs and beautiful illuminations took the entire Ganga aarti to another dimension. It was a mesmerising experience altogether,” said Shobhit Gupta, a local trader.

Prior to this, in March 2021, the then President Ram Nath Kovind had offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple and also took part in Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

President Droupadi Murmu, who stayed for around four hours in Kashi, left at around 7pm soon after the Ganga aarti got over.

