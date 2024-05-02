President Murmu pays obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

AYODHYA President Droupadi Murmu paid obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi and offered prayers at the historic Hanuman Garhi temple on her maiden visit to Ayodhya on Wednesday. President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers to Lord Ram at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Murmu landed at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya along with her family members. She was welcomed by governor Anandiben Patel, UP minister Surya Pratap Shahi and senior officials of the Ayodhya administration.

“The President paid obeisance to Ram Lalla and performed all rituals. She performed arti, bowed before the deity,” said Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of Ram temple.

“This is a lesson for all devotees of Ram Lalla - how devoted the Prime Minister and the President are to the deity,” he added.

From the airport, the President first went to Hanuman Garhi temple where she worshipped Lord Hanuman, the presiding deity of the temple.

Mahant Balram Das, Mahant Hemant Das and others assisted the President in performing Vedic rituals.

On the occasion, special arti of Lord Hanuman was also performed.

Around 5.45pm, the President reached Naya Ghat along with her family members to take part in ‘Saryu Arti’.

With full vedic rituals, the President performed ‘dugdhabhishek’ of river Saryu and performed the arti.

From Naya Ghat, the President reached Ram Janmabhoomi where Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and others welcomed her.

The President paid obeisance to Ram Lalla and Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of Ram Lalla, performed Vedic rituals. Murmu also visited the site on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus where a statue of Jatayu has been installed.

Thereafter, the President left for New Delhi from the Ayodhya airport.