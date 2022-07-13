Presidential election: All arrangements in place, two ballot boxes sent to Lucknow
All arrangements for the July 18 presidential election were complete and the Election Commission had sent two ballot boxes to the state capital for the voting, said Brij Bhushan Dubey, the presiding officer in Uttar Pradesh for the poll.
Besides, the Election Commission had given permission for five Uttar Pradesh MLAs to cast their votes outside the state, Dubey said.
“Those ballot boxes are kept under strict security in room number 54 of the Vidhan Bhavan from where they would be moved to Tilak Hall on the voting day,” Dubey said.
He said voter slips to MLAs would be given in room number 80 of the U.P. Vidhan Sabha, which is closest to gate number 7.
“After collecting the slips, the lawmakers will cast their vote in the Tilak Hall,” Dubey said.
He added that after the voting, these ballot boxes will be sent to Delhi. All ballot boxes from other parts of the country, too, will reach the national capital ahead of the counting on July 21. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind, who hails from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, will end on July 24.
There are 403 MLAs in the U.P. assembly. All of them are voters in the presidential polls in which BJP-led NDA candidate and former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu is up against opposition candidate former Union minister Yashwant Sinha.
“Each MLA vote carries a value of 208,” said Dubey who added that arrangements are made being for lawmakers to cast their vote at the Tilak Hall of the U.P. assembly building.
Dubey said five MLAs have opted to vote outside Lucknow.
“Lawmaker Neel Ratan Patel will cast his vote in Thiruvananthapuram while four others have been granted permission by EC to vote in Parliament. They are Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Kumar Singh, Zia-Ur-Rehman and Brij Bhushan Rajput,” he said. These MLAs include three from BJP and one each from the SP and the RLD.
Apart from MLAs, the MPs also vote in these elections.
Rajya Sabha secretary general PC Mody is the returning officer for these presidential polls.
The opposition lies divided in U.P. on the presidential polls. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) chief Raghuraj Pratap Singh Raja Bhaiya and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav have announced their support to Murmu.
The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the main opposition Samajwadi Party, hasn’t yet decided which way its six MLAs will vote.
-
Roads waterlogged, traffic disrupted in Hinjewadi, Wakad areas
Roads leading from Wakad, Sayaji underpass, and the IT hub Hinjewadi main road, have been waterlogged due to water overflowing from the nullahs, thus becoming a nuisance for many of the IT personnel commuting to work and causing long traffic jams. Early in the day on Thursday, the National Highways Authority of India, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, police and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation officials visited the waterlogged roads of Wakad and Hinjewadi and inspected the stormwater drainages sites.
-
Pune district collector imposes Section 144 at all tourist spots
Pune district collector, Rajesh Deshmulh on Wednesday issued restraining orders under section 144 till July 17 in the district due to heavy rain forecast. Tourist destinations like Sinhagad fort, Dukes Nose, Ekvira cave area, Panshet Dam, among other destinations have been made out of bounds for the tourists till midnight of July 17.
-
Cracks in MVA? Cong's Milind Deora says Mumbai's wards redrawn to benefit Sena
In what appeared to a fresh crack in the former ruling alliance in Maharashtra, Congress leader Milind Deora on Wednesday urged Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde to scrap the delimitation and demarcation of ward boundaries in Mumbai, stating that it was done to benefit only the Shiv Sena that rules the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
-
Amid heavy rain PMC appeals citizens to shift from floodline areas
As the India Meteorological Department issued red alert in Pune city for the next 48 hours, the Pune Municipal Corporation has issued various guidelines for the citizens. The guidelines were issued by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Binwade Kumar said, “Those residing in floodline areas should shift to other locations and remove the structures. Citizens are requested to not go near flood areas.”
-
LMC issues advisory to owners of aggressive dog breeds
Following an incident in Kaiserbagh where a pet Pitbull mauled her owner, an elderly woman, to death, Lucknow Municipal Corporation has issued an advisory to residents who have dangerous breeds like American Pitbull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Doberman Pinscher, Boxer and German Shepherd as pets. Yesterday, a retired teacher Sushila Tripathi, 75, a resident of Bengali Tola, Kaiserbagh, was mauled to death by her pet Pitbull. She later succumbed to her injuries.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics