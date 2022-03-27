PRESIDENT’S POST : BJP-RSS spread ‘false propaganda’ to win elections, says Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday said that “during the recently-concluded assembly elections, the BJP and RSS spread false propaganda among BSP supporters that she would be made the President of India if the BJP won the Uttar Pradesh polls.”

“In reality, I will not accept such an offer from any party,” she said.

Addressing party men and candidates who contested the assembly elections, during a review meeting here, Mayawati said “the BJP had hatched a conspiracy to weaken the BSP, as well as finish it, during the elections. Earlier, too, the BJP had proposed to make BSP founder Kanshi Ram the President. He had rejected the offer. I am a disciple of Kanshi Ram, who follows his ideals.”

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) bagged just one seat in the assembly elections. Its vote percentage, too, declined to 12.88% from 20% in the 2017 assembly elections.

Announcing a rejig of the party organisation, Mayawati dissolved the state, division and district units and bhai-chara committees.

The party’s state unit president Bhim Rajbhar will continue on his post. Mayawati, meanwhile, appointed Munkad Ali, Rajkumar Gautam and Dr Vijay Pratap as in charges of Uttar Pradesh.

Akash Anand (her nephew who was made national coordinator of the party after the assembly elections) will play an active role in strengthening of the organization as well as revival of the party in UP by associating youths with the BSP, she said.

She termed the 2022 assembly election debacle the worst performance of her party, which was un expected

Mayawati said polarisation of Muslim voters toward the SP and Hindu voters towards Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) led to defeat of BSP.

She said: “Fearing that the SP return to power would open the gates to goonda raj, the people voted against SP, thus paving the way for return of BJP to power.

“SP is not in position to grab power,” she said.

The people should understand that BSP is the only party that can stop the BJP from winning elections.

Mayawati told party leaders not to turn away from Muslim voters, but to work to free them from the clutches of SP and associate them with the BSP.

Former BSP legislature party leader Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali will be BSP candidate for the by-poll on the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

She said upper caste people will be also be associated with the BSP under the social engineering formula. “The Jatav voters, who are with the BSP, will have to free other Dalit communities from the clutches of BJP,” she said.

Mayawati told party leaders not to be disappointed with the assembly election results but work with renewed energy to strengthen the party and bring it to power like they did in 2007.