#Pridemonth: Spreading the message of inclusivity and love!
A flash mob of members and allies of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA) community hit a city mall in the state capital on Sunday evening. Through the dance performances, they showcased joy, sorrow, camaraderie and relationships of the queer community. The flash mob was part of the on-going International Pride Month.
The group, comprising around 100 members and their supporters, took the people by surprise as it broke into a jig and started performing. The allies and members displayed the slogan of inclusivity and acceptance urging people to support the queer community as it is still struggling for basic rights.
Organised by Awadh Queer Pride Committee, its current president Ritwik Das, says, “Our aim is to promote the visibility of queer in the city. We just want to say that the city belongs to everyone and people should not look upon us with disgrace and should treat us as equals. Once that happens members of the community will not need to meet secretly at specific parks, café and in isolation.” He is also the programme coordinator for the Humsafar Trust.
Priyam (she uses her pen name), who coordinated the flash mob with Jerry, says, “I work with a medical university and am a member of the community. Sadly, though I have come out (being vocal about her preferences) we have to remain discreet as there is no acceptance. Such efforts are to make people aware. I have this feeling that I could face some issues with my co-workers as their mindset is not that open regarding LGBT thing”
The performances included a dance act comprising eight songs that were crafted in alignment with its suitability for an audience of all ages, she adds.
US resident Emma Thompson, who is currently conducting research in Lucknow, says, “I was just very happy to be able to participate. The LGBTQIA+ community here is so strong and it was so encouraging to see so many people come out to support the community.”
The event saw huge support from city folks who joined hands to support the community.
“The flash mob was witnessed by hundreds of people in the mall. Through dance the community gave a message of love, hope and dignity. It was overwhelming to see such a massive support and one day soon we will achieve and enjoy our rights to the fullest,” says Yadvendra Singh Darvesh, committee’s founder-member.
