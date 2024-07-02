Prioritise public issues, exhibit good conduct: Yogi to trainee IAS officers

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath underlined the importance of maintaining effective communication, exhibiting good conduct and upholding integrity in work during his meeting with 2023 batch 16 trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of Uttar Pradesh cadre at his official residence on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during his meeting with IAS trainees in Lucknow on July 2. (Sourced)

He said that these qualities will help them overcome all problems. The CM extended his best wishes to the officers and provided valuable guidance to them. He inquired about the fieldwork the officers carried out during their training and encouraged them to add novelty to their work to excel in their careers. Yogi said, “Dialogue is the most powerful tool in a democracy.”

The CM also advised the officers to establish communication with the common man whenever they visit the field. “A lack of dialogue can lead to public discontent. Treat people well and maintain integrity in your work to build a unique and admirable reputation,” Yogi said.

“No problem of the common man should be considered small as it holds significant importance to those affected. Solving these problems is not just a duty, but a way to earn the trust of the public. Always stay connected with people at the grassroots level and address their issues promptly through dialogue, preventing them from escalating,” the CM said.

Yogi urged the trainee IAS officers to engage in dialogue with public representatives. He advised against procrastination, emphasising its negative impact and potential to cause dissatisfaction. The CM urged officers to listen to victims’ grievances and develop the habit of making timely decisions.

“The complaints received by the IGRS-CM Helpline often reach the higher authorities because they are not addressed adequately at the local level. Therefore, it is crucial to listen to the victims and resolve their issues promptly,” Yogi added.

He recommended dedicating one hour each day to listening to the public and addressing the concerns of public representatives and local organisations.

The CM advised trainee officers to cultivate a habit of continuous learning and reading. He stressed the importance of personally reading government orders (GOs) issued rather than relying on others as this will provide a unique perspective and help translate knowledge into actionable results.

Yogi encouraged them to set a positive example as administrative officers, which would also motivate their subordinates. He urged the officers to make villages self-reliant and consider developing model villages. “Engaging with villagers and prioritising tasks through community labour can achieve significant results,” the CM said.

The officers present in the meeting were Anubhav Singh, Deepak Singhwal, Gunjita Agarwal, Ishita Kishore, Kavya C, Mahendra Singh, Chalua Raju, Narayani Bhatia, Nitin Singh, Rinku Singh Rahi, Sahil Kumar, Sai Ashrit Shakhamuri, Shishir Kumar Singh, Smriti Mishra, Swati Sharma and Vaishali.