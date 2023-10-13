Prioritise revenue and land cases or face action,Yogi tells officers

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed displeasure over the delay in resolution of revenue issues associated with common people, including transfer of property, measurement/division of land and asked officials to prioritise these. The CM released a report on the tehsil-wise performance in revenue cases. (File Photo)

He said the trend of “date after date” in revenue cases will not be accepted. Not only action will be taken against revenue department personnel, including lekhpals and revenue inspectors, the accountability of divisional commissioners and district magistrates will also be fixed in the matter, said the CM during a review meeting on Thursday while releasing a report on the tehsil-wise performance in revenue cases.

Communicating with all the DMs and SPs through video conferencing, Adityanath said deployment in the field is the best opportunity for officers to serve people. “Posting should be done on the basis of merit. The officers should understand that if the field posting of anyone has been done on recommendation or under pressure of someone, then it’s like playing with one’s career,” he emphasised.

Speaking about the applications received from people at the Janata Darshan held recently, the CM released the performance report on the IGRS. “Officers are posted for the public…they should meet people to resolve their grievances. Officers and employees posted in the field, who are not able to redress people’s problems should leave the field posting immediately,” he added.

The CM also instructed officers to complete preparations for the celebration of festivals like Shardiya Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath etc with gaiety and harmony. The police should organise patrolling on the roads, he said.

“The police should be in alert mode, as during festivity, some anti-social elements might try to spoil the atmosphere. People should be assured of security,” said the CM.

Earlier, the state government had launched a drive to remove unnecessary loudspeakers at religious places, but information about their re-installation in some areas had been received. He said people also face problems due to obscene songs or ear-splitting DJ music played during festivals, hence such activities should not be allowed. “The SPs concerned will be held accountable for violation of Supreme Court guidelines,” he added.

Adityanath sought report from the DM regarding preparations for the Navratri fair organized in Balrampur, Saharanpur, Sitapur and Mirzapur districts. “There should be adequate power supply to all villages and towns during festivities and firecracker shops should be away from populated areas,” said the CM.

ISRAEL-PALESTINE CONFLICT

The CM informed officers about the recent Israel-Palestine conflict. Alerting police officers, he said all the SPs should hold meetings with religious leaders in their areas immediately. “Any activity contrary to the views of the central government will not be accepted in this matter. Be it social media or any religious place, no ‘fanatical statement’ should be issued from anywhere. If someone makes an attempt to disturb communal harmony, strict action should be taken against such people,” he said.

MISSION SHAKTI

The CM told officers that women’s safety is the top priority of the government and the fourth phase of Mission Shakti is starting from October 14. “The action plan of every department for the campaign has been decided,” he said.

He said ‘prabhat pheri’ should be organized during the Mission Shakti campaign for public awareness by involving students of basic and secondary education departments across the state.

Public awareness programs will be organized on October 14 and 15 and participation of local public representatives should be ensured in the programme. From October 16, all departments related to Mission Shakti will be in the action mode including the Home, Basic Education, Secondary Education, Higher Education, Medical Health and Family Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Urban Development, Youth Welfare, Revenue, Culture and Women Welfare Department, he said.

He emphasised that under the Mission Shakti Abhiyan, a programme should be organized once a week in every gram panchayat and wards. Participation of police officers, anganwadi workers, BC Sakhis, lekhpals, ANMs, Asha workers, gram panchayat officers, village development officers should be ensured on the scheduled day, said the CM.

Programmes for women empowerment and public awareness will be organized in all 14,000 wards and 57,705 gram panchayats. Women should be informed about their safety, various women-centric government schemes and helplines, he added.

