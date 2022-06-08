Prison officials suspended for providing ‘special facilities’ to Mukhtar Ansari
Lucknow: Authorities have suspended five prison officials for allegedly providing “special facilities” to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district jail, an official said.
A second official said Vireshwar Pratap Singh, a deputy jailer, was also accused of obstructing the process of routine check when Banda district magistrate Anurag Patel visited the jail for a surprise inspection. Singh was suspended on the basis of the district administration’s report to the state government. Four jail warders deployed for Ansari’s security were also suspended .
Officials said that items “not mentioned in the jail manual” were found in Ansari’s barrack during the check.
Ansari, a former member of the state assembly from Mau, was shifted to the Banda prison in April last year after spending over two years in a Punjab jail. He was transferred to the Banda jail in compliance with a March 2021 Supreme Court order. Ansari faces trials in several criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
