Prisoner escapes from medical college hospital in Meerut

ByS Raju
Sep 13, 2023 12:40 AM IST

Kale Khan alias Taufiq, a resident of Awala in Bareilly, was lodged in Bareilly jail . Due to ill-health, he was referred to Meerut Medical College hospital and admitted to emergency ward on Friday. On Sunday, he was shifted to Ayushman ward. The policemen were sleeping at around 7.30 am on Monday morning when Kale Khan took the opportunity and ran away.

MEERUT A prisoner who was brought from Bareilly jail for treatment escaped from the Medical College Hospital here on Monday. A case has been registered against five cops and the prisoner in medical college police station.

A case has been registered against five cops and the prisoner in medical college police station. (Pic for representation)

Circle officer of Civil Lines Arvind Chaurasia confirmed that the case had been registered against head constable Khem Singh and constables Rahul, Mohammad Yusuf, Akash and Sudhanshu along with the prisoner Kale Khan alias Taufiq.

Kale Khan alias Taufiq, a resident of Awala in Bareilly, was lodged in Bareilly jail . Due to ill-health, he was referred to Meerut Medical College hospital and admitted to emergency ward on Friday.

On Sunday, he was shifted to Ayushman ward. The policemen were sleeping at around 7.30 am on Monday morning when Kale Khan took the opportunity and ran away. The cops tried to search for him but failed and informed the Medical College police.

The incident of prisoner Kale Khan’s escape from Medical College Hospital was captured on CCTV camera, said Medical College Hospital’s media in-charge Dr. VD Pandey.

This is not the first case of a prisoner escaping from the medical college. In January 2021, a prisoner brought from Moradabad jail had escaped. In November 2019, a prisoner serving sentence in Moradabad jail had also escaped.

