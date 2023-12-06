Probe against slain gangster brothers: Task force looking for bank lockers, gold investments

As part of its investigation into slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad’s movable and immovable assets, a task force set up by the Prayagraj police was looking into the likelihood of Atiq and his family members renting bank lockers and investing in gold. Atiq Ahmed (FIle)

Police have reportedly found out that the dead gangster brothers’ wives, Shaista Parveen and Zainab, had bought jewellery worth several crores of rupees.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Their investigations into the illegal and ‘benami’ assets owned by the brothers have been christened Operations ‘Octopus’ and ‘Giraffe’.

Police suspect that bank lockers might have been used to store crucial records, documents of properties in different states or even abroad, agreements of business projects or diaries containing accounts of cash received/paid to business associates.

Police officials said that it was possible that the mafia brothers might have used lockers in the name of others to avoid detection.

Deputy commissioner of police (city) Deepak Bhukar said, “The task force was scanning documents and collecting inputs of bank accounts owned by Atiq, Ashraf, their kin and aides. The family’s investments in gold are also under scanner.”