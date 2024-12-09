Probe ordered after viral video shows minister’s fleet in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

A probe has been ordered after a viral video surfaced, showing a fleet of vehicles allegedly belonging to a minister in Uttar Pradesh passing through the core area of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. The video, reportedly recorded on December 7, went viral on Sunday, raising concerns about the breach of forest regulations. Private vehicles are strictly prohibited from entering the core area of the forest (Twitter)

“I am not aware of the exact incident but have been informed about a video showing vehicles moving through the forest area. We will investigate the details and determine how the staff allowed these vehicles inside the forest,” said forest and environment minister Arun K Saxena.

The 25-second video, widely shared on social media, shows five vehicles, including a police escort with its beacon on, traversing through the protected core forest area.

According to forest department rules, private vehicles are strictly prohibited from entering the core area, with access limited to forest department vehicles or those registered for safari tours.

The minister assured strict action against those found guilty. “I have asked for details of the video. Those responsible will face action,” Saxena added.