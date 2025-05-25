Probe ordered into frequent shutdowns by Lucknow’s CG City substation

A week after Uttar Pradesh energy minister AK Sharma found during a surprise inspection of the 33/1kV1 kV CG City substation near Raj Bhawan in Lucknow that more than 10 shutdowns had occurred in a single day there, he has ordered a probe to find out the reasons for it. Uttar Pradesh energy minister AK Sharma flagged the situation as a serious operational lapse. (HT file)

He flagged the situation as a serious operational lapse, raising concerns over frequent power cuts faced by residents despite government directives for uninterrupted electricity in the state capital.

Citywide audit of substations on

Following the CG City inspection, the minister directed a broader audit of all substations in Lucknow that recorded more than one shutdown in a day. Sharma emphasised that such patterns are indicative of wider systemic inefficiencies, stating, “If a substation takes more than one shutdown in a day, it directly reflects the multiple power cuts endured by residents, which is unacceptable in the capital city.”

Chief engineer, (Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA), Ravi Agarwal, said all directives issued by the energy and urban development minister will be implemented. As per him, significant improvements have already been made in the power department’s response mechanisms.

“This year, the reaction time to attend to faults has been shorter and the duration of power outages has reduced as compared to previous years,” Agarwal further said, highlighting efforts already underway to enhance service reliability and minimise disruptions for consumers.

Infra upgraded, yet shutdowns persist

The LESA has invested over ₹400 crore under the Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme to modernise the city’s power infrastructure. Despite these upgrades, recurring shutdowns remain a concern.

Officials warned against complacency

The energy minister issued strict directives to power distribution company officials, warning them against complacency. “Stop sitting inside offices—go to the ground, inspect substations and address the problems firsthand,” Sharma told discom staff. He also hinted at more surprise inspections in the coming weeks to ensure accountability.

Officials have been ordered to ensure that no feeder experiences more than one shutdown at a time. One of the shutdowns under scrutiny was reportedly executed for the permanent disconnection of a temporary connection—raising questions over the planning and necessity of such outages. Additionally, feeders with excessive load are to be rebalanced immediately to maintain a consistent and stable power supply.

Zero tolerance for frequent outages

Strict warnings have also been issued against frequent tripping, low voltage issues, and unnecessary shutdowns. Officials have been told that such service disruptions will no longer be tolerated, as the administration pushes toward delivering uninterrupted electricity to all corners of the city.