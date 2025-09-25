Proceedings in pending cases against SP leader Azam Khan expedited

A couple of days after senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former UP minister Azam Khan was released from Sitapur jail after around two years, proceedings in several pending cases against him and his associates have gained momentum. SP leader Azam Khan was released from Sitapur jail on September 23. (HT file)

Khan, who is facing a total of 111 cases out of which 81 are still pending trial, was released from Sitapur jail on Tuesday (September 23) after the Allahabad high court granted him bail in the Quality Bar land encroachment case of Rampur.

A prosecution official said a Rampur MP/MLA court is likely to pronounce its judgment in the fraud case against him and his wife Tazeen Fatima on October 8. He said the court is also likely to give its verdict in a case related to cheating allegedly by Khan and his wife registered with City Kotwali of Rampur.

Both sides have completed their arguments, and the court is likely to pronounce its decision on the same date. “Besides, charges are likely to be framed against Azam’s associates in another case on October 8 for allegedly trying to grab land in Fanshighar locality registered at Ganj police station of Rampur,” he added.

Another prosecution official said the hearing in the case related to Azam Khan’s alleged controversial statement against the Indian Army has been postponed to October 8. He said the court’s previous hearing saw discussions around the case, but the final arguments couldn’t be concluded due to the prosecution’s adjournment petition, which led to the delay in final arguments.

He said the case was registered against Azam Khan in 2017 at Civil Lines police station, Rampur. He said the case will now be heard on October 8, where further proceedings are expected to take place.

“Moreover, a prosecution witness Tanveer alias Guddu was presented in court in a case against SP leader Azam Khan and his statements were recorded. Cross-examination is scheduled for October 3. The case relates to allegations of threatening a witness, for which a complaint was filed by Abrar at Ganj police station,” the prosecution official said.