Process to start construction of buildings of NLU, Prayagraj, begins

Within days of the Uttar Pradesh government earmarking ₹100 crore for Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University (NLU), Payagraj, the technical cell of the state planning department as executing agency of the state law department has floated the tender for the construction of residential and non-residential buildings of the university to be undertaken at a cost of ₹313 crore at Jhalwa. The university is currently functioning from the campus of an engineering college in Phaphamau. (Sourced)

The university is currently functioning from the campus of an engineering college in Phaphamau. The university’s own campus is to be constructed on a 28.599-acre land and it would finally be spread across 33.58-acre.

The last date to upload bid is February 27 with the opening of the technical bids also scheduled for same day. The entire work is to be completed in 18 months, say officials aware of the matter.

The non-residential buildings that are to be constructed include a academic and administration block of G+4 storeys, a modern girls’ hostel of G+11 storeys with a total capacity of accommodating 626 students, including 135 double-seated rooms and another 356 single-seated rooms.

Likewise, boys’ hostel of G+11 storeys with a total capacity of accommodating 626 students, including 135 double-seated rooms and another 356 single-seated rooms, will also be constructed. These would be a dining block (G), a guest house (G+10 storeys) having 10 VIP suites and 80 rooms as well as a student facility centre, mini market and indoor sports complex (G+2 storey) and an electric sub-station (G).

The residential buildings for the staff and teachers that are to come up on the campus includes type-2 residence (G+11 storey) having 48 houses, type-3 residence (G+11 storeys with 48 houses, type-4 residence (G+9 storeys) with 40 houses, type-5 residence (G+4 storeys) with 10 houses as well as a vice-chancellor’s residence (G).

The agency that would be awarded the task would also undertake extensive external development works on the campus, including constructing an underground water tank of 600 KL, constructing road, footpath, parking, lay external water supply line and external sever work with manhole, construct RCC drain and set up a rain water harvesting (RWH) system besides constructing a boundary wall and two main gates with guard rooms and toilets.

Horticulture and landscaping work with a green lawn, trees, fountain and a statue of justice besides an open air theatre, two deep tubewell and boring with pump room and a water treatment plant of 150 KLD capacity have also been decided on the campus.

The campus would have a badminton court, a sewerage treatment plant of 380 KLD, an outdoor sports facilities (cricket, basketball, volleyball and football as well as a solar power generation system too.

In the first phase, for the students the varsity is offering BA-LLB five-year course with 60 seats in the academic session 2024-25, admissions to which are already well underway through combined law admission test (CLAT). For it, 71 posts had been created earlier. They include 11 posts each of professors and associate professors, 34 posts of assistant professors and 15 other posts. The recruitment process of filling six posts of assistant professors has also been started.

Dedicated univ to foster NextGen of legal professionals

Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University, Prayagraj, has been set up as a dedicated institution to foster the next generation of legal professionals poised to shape the future of the legal landscape and contribute significantly to societal improvement.

The institution aspires to establish a distinguished tradition of academic excellence, unwavering commitment to the highest ethical standards, and an ardent dedication to the pursuit of justice, informed state higher education department officials.