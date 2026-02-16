Professor of Practice: Industry experts to provide insights to uplift AKTU academia

Industry experts will soon be able to contribute to academia for providing insights from the industry to students under ‘Professor of Practice’ at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). The AKTU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

The university is likely to advertise the posts for - ‘Assistant Professor of Practice’, ‘Associate Professor of Practice’ and ‘Professor of Practice’ - which will be decided based on the desired experience as mandated by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said vice chancellor Prof JP Pandey.

Pandey said that the initiative will help students develop and hone their skills as per the requirement of the industry. “The professor members of practice will serve as full-time contractual professors who will design, develop and offer new practice-oriented courses besides, developing new experiments in cutting edge areas and making use of technology including simulations,” said Pandey.

He said that they will also guide students in their projects linking them with appropriate external stakeholders and promote critical thinking with open end solutions and not rote learning.

“Additionally, they conduct department building activities including creation of new programmes and centres of excellence, incubation centres and enhancement of scope and activities of the department. They will also develop continuing education programmes and undertake outreach activities and conduct extension programmes,” said Pandey.

Pro-vice chancellor Rajeev Kumar, said that the professor members of practice will encourage students in innovation and entrepreneurship projects, product development and provide necessary mentorship and contribute to enhanced industry academia collaborations - like organising workshops.

“They will also help students in IP creation, filing and protection, participating in technology transfer office and technology licensing office besides, helping university for industry institute interaction, placement activities, sabbaticals and internships, MoUs, inter-institute collaboration,” Kumar added.

The professor of practice will be engaged after an interview and they will serve as full-time contractual professor who will work for the enrichment of departments.

QUALIFICATIONS

The Professor of Practice will require a Ph D with relevant 10 years of experience in large conglomerates, or Masters with relevant working experience of 15 years in large conglomerates, or B Tech with relevant working experience of 17 years in large conglomerates, or Ph D / Masters / B Tech with minimum five (5) patents and 5 years of experience in the start-up.

For assistant professor of practice, Ph D with relevant 5 years of experience in large conglomerate Or Masters with relevant working experience of 10 years in large conglomerate, or B Tech with relevant working experience of 12 years of experience in large conglomerates, or Ph D / Masters / B Tech with minimum five (5) patents and three (3) years of experience in the start-up.

While for assistant professor of practice, Masters with relevant working experience of 5 years in large conglomerates, or B Tech with relevant working experience of seven years in large conglomerates, or Ph D / Masters / B.Tech with minimum three (3) patents and three (3) years of experience in the start-up.