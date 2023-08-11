Lift and Escalators Act promulgation in process: UP minister

LUCKNOW The process for the promulgation of the Lift and Escalators Act in Uttar Pradesh was underway, state’s energy minister A K Sharma informed the government on Friday. The minister, speaking in the Vidhan Sabha, said the draft bill was ready and soon it will be tabled in the House. The legislative assembly debated the introduction of the Lifts and Escalators Act in Uttar Pradesh. (File Photo)

Sharma said this in response to the issue raised by two Gautam Buddh Nagar MLAs - Dhirendra Singh and Pankaj Singh. Both MLAs from the BJP had raised the issue in the House, citing several incidents of lifts malfunction and accidents in high-rise buildings in Noida and other parts of the state.

Currently, no law in UP governs the installation or use of lifts/elevators. Thousands of people living in high-rise complexes rely entirely on lifts, and several cases of people getting trapped in building elevators have been reported in the past.

The minister said the Act would invite stringent action against builders, lift manufacturing companies, service providers, and authorities, to ensure accountability and transparency.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh, who represents Jewar constituency, met chief minister Yogi Adityanath and suggested that the Act be implemented immediately for the safety of high-rise residents.

“The issue was discussed in the legislative assembly today, and instances of frequent malfunctioning of elevators in residential societies in Delhi-NCR were also discussed. I have underlined the importance and necessity of implementing the Act for the safety of residents, and it is expected that these will be considered,” said BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh.

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, in his notice in the Vidhan Sabha over the issue, said he had raised the issue in January this year at the Meerut division meeting of public representatives with the CM and submitted a letter regarding the issue.