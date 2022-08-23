Property worth 13 cr of Mukhtar Ansari’s aide to be attached in U.P.’s Mau

Property worth ₹13 crore of jailed Mafioso Mukhtar Ansari’s aide Haji Mukhtar will be attached under the provisions of the Gangsters Act in east Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district. On Monday, Mau district magistrate Arun Kumar issued an order in this regard. Soon, Haji Mukhtar’s commercial property on urban by-pass road will be attached.

Earlier on Friday (August 19), the property of Mukhtar’s brother and Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari worth ₹12 crore was attached in Macha village under Mohamadabad police of Ghazipur district. This property is a huge chunk of land 1, 47,465.6 square feet on which a two-storey building and a tin shed with boundary from all sides have been constructed.

A senior official of Mau district administration said Haji Mukhtar is a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari and have multiple criminal cases registered against him in Mau and other districts. He said Haji has procured nearly 14,000 square feet commercial land near Jahangirabad urban bypass road under Sarai Lakhansi police station limits. He said a commercial building in the name of Fatima Complex has been constructed on the land that gives him huge monthly earnings.

The official said the property attachment order was issued under the provisions of the Gangsters Act to attach property procured by a person by earning generated through criminal activities.

The Yogi government had earlier said it had razed or attached assets linked to Mukhtar Ansari, 59, worth nearly ₹250 crore. In June last year, the U.P. administration attached property worth ₹24 crore besides large portions of land in Mau on charges that they were in his illegal possession.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched multiple premises linked to Mukhtar Ansari and his brother Afzal Ansari in connection with a money laundering case registered against them in July last year. The searches are being carried out at multiple locations in U.P.’s Ghazipur, Lucknow and Mau districts as well as in Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).