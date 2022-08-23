Property worth ₹ 13 cr of Mukhtar Ansari’s aide to be attached in U.P.’s Mau
Property worth ₹13 crore of jailed Mafioso Mukhtar Ansari’s aide Haji Mukhtar will be attached under the provisions of the Gangsters Act in east Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district. On Monday, Mau district magistrate Arun Kumar issued an order in this regard. Soon, Haji Mukhtar’s commercial property on urban by-pass road will be attached.
Earlier on Friday (August 19), the property of Mukhtar’s brother and Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari worth ₹12 crore was attached in Macha village under Mohamadabad police of Ghazipur district. This property is a huge chunk of land 1, 47,465.6 square feet on which a two-storey building and a tin shed with boundary from all sides have been constructed.
A senior official of Mau district administration said Haji Mukhtar is a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari and have multiple criminal cases registered against him in Mau and other districts. He said Haji has procured nearly 14,000 square feet commercial land near Jahangirabad urban bypass road under Sarai Lakhansi police station limits. He said a commercial building in the name of Fatima Complex has been constructed on the land that gives him huge monthly earnings.
The official said the property attachment order was issued under the provisions of the Gangsters Act to attach property procured by a person by earning generated through criminal activities.
The Yogi government had earlier said it had razed or attached assets linked to Mukhtar Ansari, 59, worth nearly ₹250 crore. In June last year, the U.P. administration attached property worth ₹24 crore besides large portions of land in Mau on charges that they were in his illegal possession.
On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched multiple premises linked to Mukhtar Ansari and his brother Afzal Ansari in connection with a money laundering case registered against them in July last year. The searches are being carried out at multiple locations in U.P.’s Ghazipur, Lucknow and Mau districts as well as in Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
2018 abduction case: Atiq’s elder son surrenders in Lucknow’s spl CBI court
The elder son of Mafioso-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, Mohammad Umar Ahmad, surrendered before the special Central Bureau of Investigation court here on Tuesday in connection with a case related with the abduction of a Lucknow-based realtor in 2018. CBI court, special judicial magistrate, Samriddhi Mishra, has fixed August 27 as next date of hearing for police custody remand application for Umar Ahmad. The CBI has already filed the chargesheet in court against Umar Ahmad.
Ensure maximum seats for BJP from U.P. in 2024 LS polls: Dharampal
State Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh has called upon party leaders and office bearers to ensure that the party bags maximum seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. A meeting of the BJP office bearers of Kashi, Awadh, Gorakhpur, Kanpur- Bundelkhand region was held under Singh in the state unit office on Tuesday. Before the meeting, Singh met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence.
Hathras case: Allahabad HC grants bail to Kappan’s co-accused
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday granted bail to taxi driver Mohammad Alam, one of the accused booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan while on way to Hathras in 2020. “The case of this accused appellant is distinguished to the case of co accused Siddique Kappan as incriminating material was allegedly recovered from his possession,” the court observed.
Solar-powered cruises on the Saryu soon
In the next eight months, tourists will be able to enjoy cruises on the River Saryu in Ayodhya. The cruise, which will operate on solar power, will cover approximately a nine-km journey between Guptar ghat and Saryu ghat covering historic monuments of the Ramayan era. District magistrate of Ayodhya, Nitish Kumar, earmarked the land near Guptar ghat where the solar-power based cruise will be constructed, on Tuesday.
Ludhiana | Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni extends support to students protesting at PAU
Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni visited the Punjab Agricultural University campus to extend his support to students who have been protesting against the state government over its failure to fill the posts of agricultural officers lying vacant across the state. On Saturday, vice-chancellor SS Gosal listened to students' grievances and assured to bring up the matter to the notice of the government. Later, students handed over a memorandum to Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor.
