Proposal for 7 new hostels for OBC students sent to Centre: Minister
While sharing the achievements of the state government for the past 100 days in a press conference held here on Thursday, Narendra Kashyap, minister of state (independent charge) for backward classes welfare and divyangjan empowerment, said the department had achieved all the targets fixed for 100 days and now, the emphasis was on improving focus upon welfare of people.
Kashyap said, “We intend to make sure that our department, which is being thought of as a low budget one, increases its relevance for the people. We are working to change the image of our department.”
“In our list of targets, there were five measures to be taken under the backward classes welfare department wherein the first was construction of three hostels for the OBC students. The work has been completed in Ambedkar Nagar and Azamgarh hostels while the one in Gorakhpur is also nearing completion. All the applications under the marriage assistance scheme that came till March 2022 have been executed and 280 institutions have been identified for computer training of 7,015 candidates for ‘O level’ and 8,000 candidates for ‘CCC’ level training,” he said.
He said that project for seven new hostels has been prepared and sent to the Central government for approval. All the schemes of the backward classes welfare department are now linked with Umang app, he said.
Sharing work done under divyangjan empowerment department, the minister said that smart classes have been started in 16 special schools, while a portal has been developed for registration and budget allocation of organisations to run various schemes.
“ISO-9001:2015 certificates have been obtained for 9 out of 18 Bachpan Day Care centres. A special stadium has been started at Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University and also artificial limb transplant and rehabilitation centre has also been started here,” said the minister.
U.P. iIndustrial development dept sets 6-month target
Lucknow: Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said on Thursday that after achieving the target set under the 100- day action plan, the department had set the target for the next six months. The officers had been directed to complete all the projects on schedule, he said. Addressing a review meeting on Thursday, Nandi said in the next few months, the construction work of Ganga Expressway would start.
Panchkula MLA for displaying fees at common service centres
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday directed that a list of various services along with fees be displayed in front of all common service centres (CSCs) in the district to ensure transparency. Gupta gave these directions during a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee held under the chairmanship of Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria at mini secretariat in Panchkula.
Corn pizza lovers beat up chef in city
A 24-year-old cook, working for Domino's Pizza was allegedly assaulted by three people late in the evening on Wednesday outside an outlet at Colaba market after Akash Rathod was unable to serve one of them Golden Corn Pizza. Akash Rathod suffered head injuries and was rushed to St George Hospital. “The accused called two more friends, had a chicken pizza at the store, and left,” said a police officer from Colaba police station.
Resident on protest outside Ludhiana Improvement Trust office, says officials demanding ₹2 lakh bribe
Following the arrest of two Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials on Thursday, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS-Block J) Nagar, who has been sitting on protest for the past two weeks, said the officials have been demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe from Singh. He alleged that some officials have even asked him for bribe up to Rs 2 lakh.
Chandigarh man riding stolen motorcycle arrested
A resident of EWS Flats, Dhanas, was arrested while riding a stolen motorcycle with a fake number plate on Wednesday. Sandeep was identified as Sandeep Kumar, alias Koodha, 21. A team of the crime branch of Chandigarh Police had stopped him for checking at the Sector 11/15 underbridge for riding without a helmet and a number plate in front. Police said Sandeep had two cases of theft lodged against him at Maloya and Sarangpur.
