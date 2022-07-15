Proposal for 7 new hostels for OBC students sent to Centre: Minister

While sharing the achievements of the state government for the past 100 days in a press conference held here on Thursday, Narendra Kashyap, minister of state (independent charge) for backward classes welfare and divyangjan empowerment, said the department had achieved all the targets fixed for 100 days and now, the emphasis was on improving focus upon welfare of people.

Kashyap said, “We intend to make sure that our department, which is being thought of as a low budget one, increases its relevance for the people. We are working to change the image of our department.”

“In our list of targets, there were five measures to be taken under the backward classes welfare department wherein the first was construction of three hostels for the OBC students. The work has been completed in Ambedkar Nagar and Azamgarh hostels while the one in Gorakhpur is also nearing completion. All the applications under the marriage assistance scheme that came till March 2022 have been executed and 280 institutions have been identified for computer training of 7,015 candidates for ‘O level’ and 8,000 candidates for ‘CCC’ level training,” he said.

He said that project for seven new hostels has been prepared and sent to the Central government for approval. All the schemes of the backward classes welfare department are now linked with Umang app, he said.

Sharing work done under divyangjan empowerment department, the minister said that smart classes have been started in 16 special schools, while a portal has been developed for registration and budget allocation of organisations to run various schemes.

“ISO-9001:2015 certificates have been obtained for 9 out of 18 Bachpan Day Care centres. A special stadium has been started at Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University and also artificial limb transplant and rehabilitation centre has also been started here,” said the minister.