Protest against hike in prices of essential medicines
VARANASI Many local people staged a sit-in and demonstrated at Rajatalab tehsil here in protest against the hike in prices of essential medicines. They demanded that price hike should be withdrawn.
The locals, including social workers from villages like Nagepur, gathered at the block headquarters in Araji Line and marched to tehsil Rajatalab whether they staged a sit-in to press for withdrawal of hike in prices of 800 essential medicines.
A memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also submitted to sub divisional magistrate Udaybhan Singh in Rajatalab.
The villagers warned that if the demand was not met soon, they would be forced to take to the streets and stage a massive demonstration in villages.
Vallabh Pandey, the convener of Health Rights Campaign, said that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) recently allowed over 10% price hike for 800 essential medicines, including those used for relief from pain and curing various infections, skin diseases, anaemia, diabetes, blood pressure, allergy and kidney ailments among others. The huge price hike would burn a hole in the pocket of the common man.
Social worker Nandlal Master said that the price hike should be withdrawn because it would be difficult for daily wagers and labourers to buy these medicines. The government should not allow hike in price of essential medicines at this point of time.
Vallabhacharya Pandey, Mukesh Kumar, former Tehsil Bar President Sarvjit Bharadwaj, Rambabu Patel, Ramprakash Yadav, Santosh Yadav, Chandrajit Yadav, Mahesh Pandey, Father Praveen, Satchidanand, Deendayal Singh, Suraj Pandey Ramesh, Rajesh Singh, Priyanka, Rajkumar, Shyamsundar, Madhubala, Manjita, Mainab Bano, Shiv Kumar and Rambachan participated in the protest.
On Tuesday, Social activists, including Ekta Shekhar, Ravi Shekhar, Dhananjai and Vallabhacharya organised a signature campaign against the hike in prices of essential medicines in Lanka area of Varanasi.
Centre urges Maha to reconsider plan to shift Metro car shed to Kanjurmarg
The central government has requested the Maharashtra government to reconsider its decision of shifting the Metro car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg. The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) in its letter has referred to reports conducted by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and SYSTRA, a consultant appointed by MMRDA, that point out technical difficulties in daily operation of Metro 3 and 6 lines if the car depot if shifted to Kanjurmarg.
Wearing masks not an obligation, but a responsibility, says Uddhav Thackeray
Though the state government has removed the compulsion of wearing masks, people must put them on for their own safety and considering it their responsibility in the wake of new variants of Covid-19, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday. The government also said masks, even though not compulsory, should still be worn “for the health and safety of all”. Maharashtra on Thursday reported 128 fresh infections, taking the count to 7,874,818.
Punjab: At 2.6%, wheat purchase by private players belies hopes
Against the Punjab food and civil supplies department's expectations of private players purchasing a considerable share of freshly harvested wheat crop as the rabi procurement season began on April 1, the trends in the first week are not too encouraging. According to the procurement data released till April 7, of the total wheat arrival of 42,589 tonnes to the purchase centres, only 1,108 tonnes have been bought by traders. It comes to a paltry 2.6%.
870 special athletes from Ludhiana take part in national health fest
District Special Olympics Association, Ludhiana, celebrated the “National health Fest For The Divyangjan – We Care” under 75th Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, on Thursday. The event was inaugurated by district deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma. Counsel General of Canada, Patrick Hebert, also graced the occasion. He said the main aim of this event was to motivate the special children to restart sports activities after Covid pandemic.
Punjab to build two bridges to connect border villages across Ravi
The Punjab government has finally given the administrative approval for constructing two key bridges on the Ravi in Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts to connect villages that fall between the river and India's border with Pakistan. The Government of India had approved ₹100 crore and ₹90 crore for the two projects, respectively, under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund last year. However, the project had failed to take off.
