Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Protest against hike in prices of essential medicines
lucknow news

Protest against hike in prices of essential medicines

The protesters staged a sit-in and demonstrated at Rajatalab tehsil in Kashi to press for withdrawal of hike in prices of 800 essential medicines.
The locals taking out a march in Rajatalab area of Varanasi, in protest against hike in prices of essential medicines. (HT)
The locals taking out a march in Rajatalab area of Varanasi, in protest against hike in prices of essential medicines. (HT)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI Many local people staged a sit-in and demonstrated at Rajatalab tehsil here in protest against the hike in prices of essential medicines. They demanded that price hike should be withdrawn.

The locals, including social workers from villages like Nagepur, gathered at the block headquarters in Araji Line and marched to tehsil Rajatalab whether they staged a sit-in to press for withdrawal of hike in prices of 800 essential medicines.

A memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also submitted to sub divisional magistrate Udaybhan Singh in Rajatalab.

The villagers warned that if the demand was not met soon, they would be forced to take to the streets and stage a massive demonstration in villages.

Vallabh Pandey, the convener of Health Rights Campaign, said that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) recently allowed over 10% price hike for 800 essential medicines, including those used for relief from pain and curing various infections, skin diseases, anaemia, diabetes, blood pressure, allergy and kidney ailments among others. The huge price hike would burn a hole in the pocket of the common man.

Social worker Nandlal Master said that the price hike should be withdrawn because it would be difficult for daily wagers and labourers to buy these medicines. The government should not allow hike in price of essential medicines at this point of time.

Vallabhacharya Pandey, Mukesh Kumar, former Tehsil Bar President Sarvjit Bharadwaj, Rambabu Patel, Ramprakash Yadav, Santosh Yadav, Chandrajit Yadav, Mahesh Pandey, Father Praveen, Satchidanand, Deendayal Singh, Suraj Pandey Ramesh, Rajesh Singh, Priyanka, Rajkumar, Shyamsundar, Madhubala, Manjita, Mainab Bano, Shiv Kumar and Rambachan participated in the protest.

On Tuesday, Social activists, including Ekta Shekhar, Ravi Shekhar, Dhananjai and Vallabhacharya organised a signature campaign against the hike in prices of essential medicines in Lanka area of Varanasi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The project is already inordinately delayed and it is expected that there will be further delay in the project if uncertainties continue, the letter said. (Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)

    Centre urges Maha to reconsider plan to shift Metro car shed to Kanjurmarg

    The central government has requested the Maharashtra government to reconsider its decision of shifting the Metro car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg. The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) in its letter has referred to reports conducted by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and SYSTRA, a consultant appointed by MMRDA, that point out technical difficulties in daily operation of Metro 3 and 6 lines if the car depot if shifted to Kanjurmarg.

  • The state government said masks, even though not compulsory, should still be worn “for the health and safety of all”. HT File Photo

    Wearing masks not an obligation, but a responsibility, says Uddhav Thackeray

    Though the state government has removed the compulsion of wearing masks, people must put them on for their own safety and considering it their responsibility in the wake of new variants of Covid-19, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday. The government also said masks, even though not compulsory, should still be worn “for the health and safety of all”. Maharashtra on Thursday reported 128 fresh infections, taking the count to 7,874,818.

  • According to procurement data released till April 7, of the total wheat arrival of 42,589 tonnes to the purchase centres in Punjab, only 1,108 tonnes have been bought by private players. (HT File Photo)

    Punjab: At 2.6%, wheat purchase by private players belies hopes

    Against the Punjab food and civil supplies department's expectations of private players purchasing a considerable share of freshly harvested wheat crop as the rabi procurement season began on April 1, the trends in the first week are not too encouraging. According to the procurement data released till April 7, of the total wheat arrival of 42,589 tonnes to the purchase centres, only 1,108 tonnes have been bought by traders. It comes to a paltry 2.6%.

  • The national health fest for special athletes was inaugurated by Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma. Counsel General of Canada, Patrick Hebert, also graced the occasion. (HT PHOTO)

    870 special athletes from Ludhiana take part in national health fest

    District Special Olympics Association, Ludhiana, celebrated the “National health Fest For The Divyangjan – We Care” under 75th Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, on Thursday. The event was inaugurated by district deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma. Counsel General of Canada, Patrick Hebert, also graced the occasion. He said the main aim of this event was to motivate the special children to restart sports activities after Covid pandemic.

  • A pontoon bridge, built by the PWD, has to be dismantled for four months during the monsoon, snapping the road link of seven border villages in Gurdaspur every year. (HT File Photo)

    Punjab to build two bridges to connect border villages across Ravi

    The Punjab government has finally given the administrative approval for constructing two key bridges on the Ravi in Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts to connect villages that fall between the river and India's border with Pakistan. The Government of India had approved 100 crore and 90 crore for the two projects, respectively, under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund last year. However, the project had failed to take off.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out