Protest at Lko’s JNPG College: SP youth beg for money to get water purifiers repaired

Members of Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha begged for money on the premises of Jai Narain PG College (KKC), to get the water purifiers and water coolers repaired, on Friday afternoon. They alleged that in this blistering heat, students at this aided degree college did not have access to clean, potable water when doctors are advising to remain hydrated. SP student leaders with begging bowl at JNPG College, in Lucknow, on Friday (HT Photo)

Carrying a begging bowl, a group of Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha moved around the campus and also came out on the streets to raise money to get some of the purifiers repaired.

A group of SP student leaders gathered at gate number 1 of the campus at 10 am and began begging. They briefed passers-by about the problems in the college. The campaign then moved to the arts faculty, commerce faculty and science faculty.

Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha’s district vice-president Sumit Rajbhar (Radhey) and Mohd Ishtikhar led the campaign for about two hours with district secretary Durgesh Yadav and Ashish Rawat along with Kamlesh, Kaushal, Abhas, Kunal, Tushar, Ansh, Akash, Aditya and other students.

The SP students’ wing claimed that they had submitted a memorandum to the principal Vinod Chandra on April 18, to highlight various demands like getting water coolers repaired, lying defunct on the campus, to clean dirty wash basins and also to repair defunct ceiling fans in the canteen.

When contacted, principal Vinod Chandra said that the protest by SP Chhatra Sabha members on Friday was politically motivated. He said, “There are 12 water coolers and purifiers on campus of which eight are working properly. The RO machine of four purifiers have been sent for repair and will likely be restored by Saturday.”

Chandra said that currently, the college has been taken over by district administration for election training duty of government staff and there is no problem with student facilities on the campus.