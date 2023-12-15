Protesting LU student’s health deteriorates; shifted to hospital

As Lucknow University students entered the second day of their indefinite hunger strike, demanding the restoration of students’ union elections on campus, the condition of one protesting student deteriorated on Friday. Subsequently, the student was taken to the hospital. A file photo of Lucknow University students’ protest on July 4, 2018. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT FILE PHOTO)

The students have been demanding the restoration of student union polls on campus, following which the university had not issued admit cards to a few students sitting on dharna, preventing them from appearing in the exam.

“One of the protesting students, Prasan Shukla, a third-semester BA student sitting on an indefinite hunger strike, fell unconscious after being denied the opportunity to appear in the exam on Friday,” said Vindhya Shukla, a postgraduate student. Prasan was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. He mentioned that the conditions of some other students are not well either.

The protesting students have written a letter to LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai, informing him that by withholding the admit cards of students who are hunger striking for their democratic rights–the restoration of student union polls–the university is attempting to spoil the academic careers of students protesting constitutionally.

“Three of them have already missed the exam. The university administration and the Vice-Chancellor violated the constitution and democratic rights of students. Humanity has been murdered at LU,” said a protesting student.

They allege that the Constitution of India gives even criminals the right to appear in the examination. Then how can protesting students be denied the right to write their paper? The university will be held responsible if the health condition of protesting students deteriorates.

Students sitting on a hunger strike allege that the university’s claim of a 75% attendance requirement not being met by protesters, and hence preventing them from writing their exams, holds no water because, if this is the yardstick, a majority of students could be debarred from taking exams since many do not attend regular classes.

The students have also sent copies of their letter to governor and chancellor of the university, Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar, and several others.

Vindhya Shukla further said that only those students who raised their voices for the student union are being targeted. He added, “Our protest and hunger strike will continue until the LU administration issues admit cards and declares the reexamination dates.”