PIL seeks CBI probe into gangster Jeeva’s murder inside Lucknow courtroom

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court seeking a CBI probe into the murder of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva inside a courtroom in the district court here on June 7. The PIL, which was filed in the Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC on June 8, is likely to come up for hearing on June 12. (HT file)

The PIL, which was filed on Thursday (June 8), is likely to come up for hearing on June 12. A local advocate has filed the PIL raising a question mark on security of district courts across the state. The lawyer has also sought directives from the court for a CBI probe in the murder of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari.

The Allahabad high court had taken suo moto cognizance of the shootout in a courtroom in Bijnor district court on December 17, 2019. During several hearings of the PIL, the court had issued several directives to the state government related with security of district courts. All those directives are yet to be implemented by the state government.

