Home / Cities / Lucknow News / PUC certificate made must for UP govt vehicles after issue is raised in VS
lucknow news

PUC certificate made must for UP govt vehicles after issue is raised in VS

The transport department’s move came after a member raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha during the recent Budget session.
For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
Updated on Jun 04, 2022 12:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The transport department has sought pollution under control (PUC) certificates from all government vehicles registered under various government departments, an official aware of the development said.

“Transport commissioner Dheeraj Sahu has written a letter to all HoDs, DMs and other officials urging them to ensure maximum vehicles registered under their department obtain PUC certificates as early as possible,” he said.

In the letter, Sahu has said that of the 60,545 vehicles registered in the state only 12,972 are covered with a PUC certificate. “The number of government vehicles covered with a PUC certificate is very low compared to the total number of government vehicles registered with the transport department,” he said.

The transport department’s move came after a member raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha during the recent Budget session.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, there is a provision for issuing a challan to any vehicle that does not have a valid PUC certificate and is liable to pay 10,000 as compounding fee, if the owner wants to settle the issue on the spot to avoid the case going to court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The accused sexually assaulted and killed the nine-year-old minor 11 months after coming out of jail for another assault case. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019

    While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.

  • Vijay Kumar Beniwal’s killing came amid a spate of attacks by terrorists on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

    ‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago

    Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”

  • Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI file photo)

    Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise

    On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.

  • Of the four encephalitis deaths in Bihar this year, three were known cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) and one of Japanese encephalitis (JE). (Representational Image)

    Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year

    The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.

  • Protests broke out in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Wednesday following the death of former BJP councillor Jagdish Soni's son's death on late Tuesday night. (Screengrab/ANI video)

    Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death

    The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out