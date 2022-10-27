Purchase of smart prepaid meters: Consumer body demands CBI inquiry into bidding guidelines

Claiming that the standard bidding guidelines issued by the Union power ministry for the purchase of 25 crore smart prepaid meters were aimed to benefit certain private companies, the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad has demanded a probe into the whole issue.

“We have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to order a CBI inquiry into the issuance of unreasonable bidding guidelines for the procurement of smart prepaid meters,” Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma said here on Wednesday. “I also called up power secretary Alok Kumar urging him to consider modifying the bidding guidelines,” he added.

He said the usual practice in the state was that part-2 of a meter tender was opened only after the quality of sample meters was checked and approved by the Central laboratory. “But in this case, there is no provision for sample testing,” he pointed out.

“The bidding guidelines for the purchase of smart prepaid meters will benefit some private firms at the cost of the interest of consumers,” Verma alleged.