Bengal CM forms high-level panel to review safety at Durga Puja pandals after 19 die at Chorbagan stampede

The panel will be led by Principal Secretary of Disaster Management Rajesh Sinha, Director General of Fire Services Anuj Sharma and Additional Director General of Police Javed Shamim, the chief minister said.

The committee will review crowd management, exit routes and structural safety at prominent puja venues and recommend comprehensive guidelines to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the formation of a high-level committee to review safety arrangements at major Durga Puja pandals across the state following the stampede on Saturday at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal in Kolkata that killed at least 19 people and injured 25 others.

What safety measures are being recommended for Durga Puja pandals after the Chorbagan stampede?

What safety measures are being recommended for Durga Puja pandals after the Chorbagan stampede?

Accompanied by senior police officers and guided by the DGP, the team will visit major puja pandals to inspect security arrangements and structural safety, according to the directives announced after the incident.

The chief minister's directives emphasised strict adherence by puja organisers to the safety recommendations issued by the review team, with authorities prioritising visitors' safety over elaborate pandal structures and themes.

Organisers will be advised to restrict rituals to the inner sanctum and use LED screens outside if complex structures pose safety risks or obstruct the movement of visitors.

The administration has also stressed the need for wider exit points, adequate lighting and the removal of bottlenecks caused by temporary rope enclosures.

With large crowds expected at pandals during the remaining days of Durga Puja, particularly Ashtami and Navami, officials have been asked to maintain heightened vigilance and ensure effective crowd control.

The measures follow the stampede at the Chorbagan pandal in which at least 19 people died, and 25 others were injured following a crowd surge amid rain on Saturday evening, the day of Maha Saptami.

Adhikari, who rushed to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, where the victims were taken, also announced that his government will provide ₹25 lakh and a Group D government job for the family of each deceased.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.