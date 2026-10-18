Wichita Stryker Sports Complex: What we know about the incident that left multiple people injured
According to local news outlet KWCH, a witness reported that a black pickup truck drove through youth soccer fields and struck multiple people.
Update (5:47 p.m. EDT): Wichita police have confirmed a "mass casualty incident" at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas, after reports that a vehicle struck multiple people on the soccer fields.
"WPD is investigating a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle. There is no further ongoing threat at this time. We will provide further updates when we have additional information," Wichita police said in a post on X.
The number of victims has not been confirmed.
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Initial report: Multiple people were reportedly injured in an incident at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday.
According to local news outlet KWCH, a witness reported that a black pickup truck drove through youth soccer fields and struck multiple people.
Emergency responders were reportedly providing medical assistance at the scene.
As of the latest report available, officials had not confirmed the full number of injured people or the severity of their injuries.
Flag Football Championship game canceled
The inaugural KSHSAA Girls Flag Football State Championship, scheduled to take place at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday, has been canceled following an incident at the venue.
"Due to a situation at Stryker Sports Complex, the Flag Football Championship game is cancelled. More information will be released soon," St. James Thunder Athletics & Activities said in a post on X.
Wichita Mayor responds
In a Facebook post, Wichita Mayor Lily Wu said, "I'm heartbroken by reports of a tragic incident at Stryker Sports Complex. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, especially the children and families involved."
"First responders are on the scene, and I ask everyone please avoid the area while they work. Please keep these families in your prayers. More information will be shared as it becomes available."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More