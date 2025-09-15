Pvt owners of auctioned govt vehicles asked to replace registration nos with ‘G’ in 60 days

LUCKNOW The UP transport department has directed all private owners of vehicles auctioned or transferred from government departments to immediately replace their existing ‘G/…G’ registration series (reserved for government vehicles) with a private registration number. Currently, people who get government vehicles through auction continue to use the same registration numbers that were meant for government vehicles. (Pic for representation)

Owners have been given 60 days to comply, failing which their registration certificates (RC) may be suspended and other penal action initiated under the Motor Vehicles Act. The fresh moves comes after it was found that in Rampur over 9,000 private vehicles were allotted registration number series reserved for government vehicles.

The department clarified that the ‘G/…G’ series is exclusively reserved for government vehicles and becomes invalid once the vehicle changes hands through auction or transfer (Form-32). Any private use of the series is unlawful and punishable.

“Private use of the government ‘G/…G’ identity is strictly prohibited. Owners must complete the replacement process within 60 days. The system is simple and transparent. Those failing to comply will face action under law,” said transport commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh.

Vehicle owners are required to approach their RTO/ARTO, obtain a new private registration mark, reprint the RC, and fit fresh High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP). Only reprint and HSRP charges will apply, with no additional penalties for rectification. Where possible, the last four digits of the original number will be retained to avoid inconvenience.

“This measure is crucial for legal compliance, preventing misuse of government identity at tolls or restricted zones, and ensuring transparency in enforcement systems such as ANPR, e-challan and FASTag,” said Singh.

Special counters/camps will be set up at RTO/ARTO offices to assist vehicle owners. The required documents include the RC, valid insurance, ID/address proof, Form-32 papers and the old HSRP plates for surrender. FASTag records will also be updated to reflect the new registration.