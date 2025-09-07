Qaiserbagh heritage walk: Expert busts Pari Khana myth

A long-held belief linking the Bhatkhande University building to Nawab Wajid Ali Shah’s fabled Pari Khana was dispelled on Sunday during a heritage walk of the Qaiserbagh palace complex, curated by noted heritage author and former scientist PC Sarkar. The participants from heritage enthusiasts group Citizens for Lucknow posing for photographs. (HT)

Organised by Citizens for Lucknow, the walk titled “Qaiserbagh – Revisited and Unravelled” drew heritage enthusiasts and city dignitaries keen on rediscovering the lost grandeur of the 19th-century royal complex.

Dr Sarkar explained that the original Pari Khana was demolished after 1857. The present structure, housing Bhatkhande University, is actually a colonial-era building constructed in 1879 for Canning College, designed by Tika Ram of Rajputana Railways, he said.

“Built between 1848 and 1850 by Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, Qaiserbagh once dazzled with palaces, gardens, baradaris and gateways. But after the revolt of 1857, the British demolished much of it and cut roads through the area, erasing nearly 60% of the complex,” Sarkar told participants.

He also pointed out lost landmarks such as the Mermaid Gate, Zard Kothi, Chaulakhi Kothi, Kaiser Pasand Kothi, Hazrat Bagh and the Chandiwali and Nagine Wali Baradaris.

“The walk not only debunked enduring myths but also highlighted the urgency of conserving what remains of Lucknow’s royal past,” said Swapnil Rastogi, one of the organisers of the event.

Among those present were Nawab Masood Abdullah, Tariq Khan, Aditya Chakravarty and Brig Sanjay Karki from the group. The walk ended with a rendition of Wajid Ali Shah’s ‘Babul Mora...’ set in Raag Bhairavi by Masood Abdullah.