Quiz on Uttar Pradesh culture and Kathak ballet brings curtain on Dastak Youth Festival in Lucknow

The ongoing Dastak Youth Festival concluded in the state capital with a quiz and a spectacular Kathak dance drama, Haman Hai Ishq Mastana, held at the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy on Sunday. Preeti Tiwari and her group presenting Haman Hai Ishq Mastana during the Dastak Youth Festival (Photo: HT)

Quiz master Kunal Savarkar conducting the quiz(Photo: HT)

The dance drama was choreographed and directed by Preeti Tiwari and her group, comprising Abhishek Singh, Shaili Maurya, Ankita Singh, Mansi Misra, and Preeti Tiwari. The performance was based on the philosophy of Sant Kabir and included songs like Sadho Dekho Jag Baurana and Jheeni Jheeni Beeni Chadariya.

Students participating at Dastak Youth Festival(Photo: HT)

Quiz master Kunal Savarkar, along with his team comprising Ashutosh and Aniruddh, posed questions on the theme of Uttar Pradesh culture and heritage.

“The quiz was focused on the theme of Uttar Pradesh, and the enthusiasm among the participants was very heartening. We believe such interactive activities spread awareness about the state and the place we live in. Quiz master Kunal is also excellent and has been a content editor for the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati,” shared organiser Deepak Kabir.

Youths participating at the painting competition

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department Director Prakhar Mishra was the chief guest at the event.

Earlier, the opening day featured vibrant displays of rangoli, mehndi, debate, baitbazi, photography, poetry, and music. The theme of Tourism: Youth, Travel, and Peace, transformed the campus into a kaleidoscope of colors, with Dastak Junction and a train-like selfie point adding to the attraction.

Dastak Youth Festival

On the second day of the Dastak Youth Festival, more than 200 students from over 50 colleges participated.

“Students showcased their creativity on topics of water conservation, tourism, and the environment through posters, cartoons, collages, and face painting. Short films were presented on ‘How to make Uttar Pradesh an excellent and well-known tourist destination and center of attraction among the youth’,” informed Sangita Jaiswal from the organising team.

Judges for the various events included singer Nidhi, artist Pawan Shukla, senior artist Rakesh Veda, choreographer and dancer Kuljeet Singh, and drama artist Sachin Jaiswal.