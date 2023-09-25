Quota issue dominates Jat Mahasabha meeting in U.P.’s Meerut

The issue of Jat reservation is once again gaining momentum ahead of the general election as different organisations are coming together and organising meetings to seek quota for their community in government jobs at the Centre. Jat leaders during a meeting in Meerut on September 24. (HT photo)

One such meeting was held in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on Sunday (September 24) under the aegis of Akhil Bharatiya Jat Mahasabha (ABJM) led by its national general secretary Yudhveer Singh. Leaders of Rashtriya Jat Mahasabha (RJM), Jat Swabhimaan Manch, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Chaudhary of Baliyan Khap and Bhartiya Kisan Union’s president Naresh Tikait prominently took part in the meeting.

Jats, a dominant community in western Uttar Pradesh, are in the list of Other Backward Class (OBC) category and they have reservation in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. The then UPA government at the Centre had issued a notification for their reservation in jobs of the Union government on March 2, 2014. However, it was scrapped by the Supreme Court by its verdict in 2015.

State RJM chief Rohit Jakhar said that all leaders raised the issue of Jat reservation in central government jobs at Sunday’s meeting. He claimed that the ruling party had assured the community leaders in three meetings it held with them before 2019 that their demand will be accepted. However, the party did not fulfil its promise, he alleged.

“Jat leaders believe that the government has fooled them over the issue for past nine years. Now, they have no option but to intensify their movement to push for their demand,” said Jakhar. The RJM leader said Sunday’s meeting was regional level. He further said a national-level meeting would be organised in Delhi on November 20.

He further said leaders had been directed to held meetings in their respective areas to mobilise people to take part in Delhi meeting in large numbers.