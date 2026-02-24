Racing revival on track: STC, AVW Global ink pact to bring global c’ships to Noida

In a move aimed at reviving top-tier motorcycle racing in India, the State Transformation Commission (STC), has signed a memorandum of understanding with AVW Global to bring global championships such as MotoGP and the Asia Road Racing Championship to the Buddh International Circuit in Gautam Buddh Nagar, a release issued on Tuesday, read. MoU signed between State Transformation Commission and AVW Global in Lucknow on Tuesday (HT Photo)

The agreement was announced in Lucknow on Tuesday. Officials said the partnership seeks to build a “world-class motorcycle racing ecosystem” in the state and position Uttar Pradesh as a global sporting destination.

Manoj Kumar Singh, chief executive officer, State Transformation Commission, said that the collaboration would help bring motorcycle racing back to India in a structured and professional manner.

“Fans in Uttar Pradesh and across the country are eager to witness these iconic machines on track again. The state is committed to enabling a cohesive ecosystem for motorsport and youth development. We are determined to utilise the Buddh International Circuit to its fullest potential and build a sustainable ecosystem around it,” Singh said.

Ron Hogg, promotions director of Two Wheels Motor Racing, said India is a significant market with passionate fans and added that racing events could be scheduled as early as July-August 2026, subject to clearances and calendar approvals.

Economic push

Officials added that hosting events such as MotoGP and ARRC could boost tourism, create employment opportunities and spur infrastructure investment in and around Gautam Buddh Nagar.