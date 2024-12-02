Rae Bareli man killed mother after she refused to hand over bike keys: Police

LUCKNOW A heart-rending incident came to light in Rae Bareli where a man strangled his 65-year-old mother to death and stuffed her body into a sack before dumping it into a canal 40 km away from home. The crime was committed in a fit of rage when the woman refused to hand over bike keys to the accused when he wanted to go out with his wife, said police. The man loaded the body on to his bike and flung it into the canal. (Pic for representation)

The accused Rakesh Pal, 26, was unemployed and not on good terms with his parents as he had married a woman from the same village despite opposition from the family. He was booked under section 103 (2) of BNS and sent to jail, said SK Sinha, ASP (Rae Bareli).

“The body of the victim Kalavati, wife of Ram Dulare, was missing since November 15. It was recovered by Salon police on the indication of the accused,” said Yash Veer Singh, SP (Rae Bareli).

According to the police, on Kartik Purnima (November 15), Ram Dulare went to bathe in the Ganga. The accused Rakesh Pal, his wife and mother Kalavati, were at home. Around 8am, after his father departed, the accused asked his mother for the bike keys, claiming he was going to take his wife to the Ganga. Kalavati refused to hand over the keys. Infuriated, he allegedly killed Kalavati and put the body into a sack, and kept it in a room adjacent the house.

Rakesh then went to the Ganga, along with his wife. On his return, he waited for darkness, and loaded his mother’s body on to the bike, and flung it into the Sharda canal 40 km away.

“On November 16, when Ram Dulare returned home and didn’t see his wife, he filed a missing complaint at the Salon police station, after which cops began the hunt for the woman. When the son was being questioned, the police team became suspicious as the incident suggested the son’s involvement because there were significant discrepancies between the surveillance record and the son’s story. Following a period of rigorous questioning, the son confessed to his crime, and the police retrieved the body and sent it for a post-mortem after 15 days,” said the Additional SP.