Rahim Nagar: Red mark on houses creates panic among residents

LUCKNOW After the large-scale demolition of illegal structures at Akbar Nagar to pave way for the rejuvenation of Kukrail river, a team of government agencies on Monday reached Rahim Nagar with a heavy police force to survey the area where they red-marked a few houses close to the catchment. The process, yet to be explained by authorities, triggered panic among residents who linked it to the action in Akbar Nagar. A team of government agencies on Monday reached Rahim Nagar to survey the area where they red-marked a few houses close to the catchment. (Sourced)

There are approximately over 700 houses in Rahim Nagar, which is only a few kilometres from the erstwhile Akbar Nagar. It is also situated on the bank of Kukrail river. The team also visited other areas including Abrar Nagar, Pant Nagar, Indraprastha Nagar and Khurram Nagar.

Many residents, who had documents of their houses, were a worried lot after the team’s visit. “We don’t know why they came here and put a red mark on my house. I’m worried about my house,” said Rakesh Kumar Pandey, a food delivery man showing the red mark in front of his house.

Pandey said the house belonged to his father who bought it in 1981 and he had the registry papers. “Right now, I have no clarity as to what will be done. I’m a poor man and make a living through food delivery. I’ll move court, if needed,” he added.

“The team came this morning and marked a few houses. They did not mark our house...but the move has created panic among residents,” said Pandey’s neighbour Avinash Gupta.

In June, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) razed over 1,800 illegal establishments at Akbar Nagar as part of the government’s effort to reclaim the Kukrail riverbed, development of the riverfront and Kukrail Night Safari.

“We are paying house and water taxes. Now after 34 years, if you are suddenly told that your house is illegal, then anyone will be worried. What were the government departments doing till now,” asked Suman Shrivastav who has been living here for 34 years.