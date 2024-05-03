Rahul forges alliances before polls, vanishes once they end: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday addressed three election rallies in Uttar Pradesh, targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Sambhal for a former Pakistan minister praising him, highlighting construction of Ram temple and eradication of mafias in Budaun and raising beef and cow slaughter issue in Bareilly. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Urging support for BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Parmeshwar Lal Saini in Sambhal, the CM made a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi saying, “While nobody in the country commends Rahul Gandhi, former Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhary sings paeans for him. This is his real face.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Furthermore, Rahul tends to abscond to Italy whenever the nation faces crises, disregarding India and its people. However, he conveniently remembers Ram Lalla at election time and rushes to Uttar Pradesh. Rahul swiftly forges alliances during elections, only to vanish once they conclude—this is his true character,” he added.

Highlighting that India has progressed under Modi’s leadership over the past decade, he urged voters to make a discerning choice.

The CM stressed that this independent India cannot accept reservation on the basis of religion. “While the Congress and the SP advocate for a re-partition of the country, they aim to achieve this through conducting a caste census and by fostering division and conflict among caste groups. We will not permit any party to undermine reservation in this manner,” he said.

He further said before 2014, the country’s borders were not secure. Yogi advocated continuing this trajectory under Modi’s leadership to propel India towards comprehensive development.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav and several other BJP leaders were present on the occasion. Launching a scathing attack on the opposition in a rally at Faridpur in Bareilly for Aonla candidate Dharmendra Kashyap, Yogi highlighted the double standards of the Congress and the parties aligned with the INDIA bloc.

He said they previously denied the existence of Lord Ram. “However, when the magnificent and divine temple of Ram Lalla is constructed, they suddenly claim that Ram belongs to everyone, showcasing their dual character,” the CM said.

Yogi said the work of the SP, the BSP and the Congress was to tell lies and their manifesto also seemed to follow the same pattern.

“They talk about giving complete freedom to minorities regarding food and drink, but they don’t tell the public what kind of food preferences are disliked by the majority,” he said.

“The truth is, minority communities prefer beef which we won’t allow. We will even sacrifice our lives to protect cows. Maharaja Dilip of Ayodhya once even rescued a cow from the mouth of a lion. Such devout people are born in the land of Mother India,” Yogi said.

“Forget about cow slaughter in the state, even if anyone thinks about it, the gates of hell will be opened for them,” he warned.

The CM said during the Congress, SP, and the BSP governments, farmers were forced to suicide, while today their income had doubled. They were being benefited from the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, he added.

At a public rally in Gunnaur in Budaun, Yogi said after 500 years, Lord Ram Lalla was finally seated in Ayodhya and criminals and mafias in the state had been dealt with sternly, emphasising that, ‘Jo bachche hain unka number bhi aaega’ (Those who remain will also face the consequences).

“The Congress-SP alliance aims to harm the interest of the nation. Voting for them is similar to handing over a tractor to an inexperienced individual,” he said.

“We will protect the righteous people and work to send the wicked to their rightful place. There are no riots and no curfews are imposed in Uttar Pradesh. The rioters are roaming with placards around their necks, begging for mercy,” the CM said.

While criticising the SP and the Congress, he said, “Today they are saying that they will cut the share of reservation given to backward castes and give it to Muslims. PM Modi has pledged to safeguard the rights of backward castes, scheduled castes and tribal communities.”

Taking a dig at the SP’s ‘Parivarvaad’, he said, “The SP members are not finding anyone beyond their family. In such a large population, they couldn’t find another ‘Yadav.’ Meanwhile, the BJP has chosen one of its ordinary candidates among you. It’s your duty to support them, while it’s our duty to ensure your development and security and uphold the dignity of your faith.”

Addressing the public rally, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav remarked that Yogi had showcased Uttar Pradesh as a role model for the entire nation. “Nowadays, criminals believe that they can indulge in unruly behaviour, but in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister doesn’t tolerate such misconduct. The maintenance of law and order in the state serves as a prime example,” Yadav said.