 Rahul Gandhi granted bail in 2018 defamation case - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Rahul Gandhi granted bail in 2018 defamation case

Rahul Gandhi granted bail in 2018 defamation case

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 20, 2024 12:25 PM IST

The case was filed by Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018 against Gandhi for allegedly making objectionable comments against Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru during Karnataka polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail on Tuesday by a special court in Sultanpur related to a defamation case filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on August 4, 2018.

Gandhi signed the bail bond and left the court to resume his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Rae Bareli. (PTI photo)
Gandhi signed the bail bond and left the court to resume his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Rae Bareli. (PTI photo)

The case was filed by Vijay Mishra against Gandhi for allegedly making objectionable comments against Union minister Amit Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru on May 8 same year during Karnataka assembly elections.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Gandhi had then attacked BJP and said that the party claimed to believe in honest and clean politics but has a party president who is an “accused” in a murder case.

Shah was the BJP president when Gandhi had made the remark.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani trade Ayodhya barbs in Amethi

Speaking about Rahul’s bail, advocate Santosh Pandey, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, “He (Rahul Gandhi) surrendered in the court today. He surrendered and the court took him into custody for 30-45 minutes. After that, his bail application was submitted and was accepted (by the court) ... The further date has not been given yet. His lawyer said that he is innocent, and he has not made any defamatory statement...”.

Gandhi, who was leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi on Monday, reached Sultanpur court, about 135 km east of Lucknow, at about 11am and he was granted bail thereafter.

Gandhi signed the bail bond and left the court to resume his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Rae Bareli.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On