Rahul’s struggle will benefit INDIA bloc: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said Rahul Gandhi’s struggle and strong voice for the fundamental rights of the people of the country will prove beneficial for the opposition INDIA bloc in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (in blue jacket) and other party leaders addressing media in Pratapgarh on Feb 19. (HT photo)

Addressing media persons at Gandhi Inter College in Pratapgarh on the sidelines of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he said, “Rahul’s struggle was getting public support indicating that truth cannot be suppressed through dictatorship.”

“Along with unemployment and inflation, the fight against the forces that weaken the country is also the main objective of the nyay yatra,” Ramesh added. “Census is conducted every 10 years in the country. This has been the trend since 1871. So, it should have been conducted in 2021 but 2024 is well underway but the census has still not been done,” he said.

Congress U.P. in-charge Avinash Pande said the INDIA alliance was continuously gaining strength. Senior Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari, Imran Pratapgarhi, Mukund Tiwari, Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ and Virendra Chaudhary were also present at the press conference.