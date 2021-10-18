Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Rail roko: No impact in Lakhimpur Kheri
The railways suspended the movement of trains and Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders had exempted Lakhimpur Kheri district from the rail roko agitation
Security personnel at Lakhimpur railway station during the rail roko agitation on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 07:29 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri

The six-hour rail roko called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in protest against the Lakhimpur violence had no impact in Lakhimpur Kheri following the suspension of trains’ movement by the railways for the day.

Also, Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders had exempted Lakhimpur Kheri district from the rail roko agitation, resulting in it having no impact here.

Bhartiya Kisan Union-Tikait (BKU-Tikait) district president Amandeep Singh Sandhu said, “Owing to the already tense situation in Kheri and also inclement weather hitting the paddy farmers here, SKM leaders had called off the rail roko agitation in Kheri district.”

“Also, following the suspension of train movement in Kheri, it was of little use to agitate,” he said.

BKU-Tikait is a constituent outfit of SKM. Sandhu had circulated his video message to this effect on Sunday evening.

Despite SKM leaders withdrawing the rail roko agitation in Lakhimpur Kheri, elaborate security arrangements were put in place at all railway stations and tracks in the district.

Apart from police officials, Railway Protection Force, railway police and other security personnel remained on alert.

