Railways extends Gorakhpur-Pilibhit Express to Bareilly

The railway ministry on Thursday announced the extension of the Gorakhpur-Pilibhit Express to Izzatnagar in Bareilly, marking a key push to strengthen rail links across eastern and northern Uttar Pradesh. Officials said the move will improve regional connectivity, expand trade routes, draw more tourists, and meet a long-pending demand of the Terai region. Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union minister of state (MoS) for electronics and information technology Jitin Prasada jointly flagged off the extended service of Gorakhpur-Pilibhit Express to Bareilly. (Sourced)

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union minister of state (MoS) for electronics and information technology Jitin Prasada jointly flagged off the extended service through video conferencing from Rail Bhawan, New Delhi. According to officials, the route expansion will offer better market access for agricultural and forest produce, support daily commuters, and boost economic activity in the Terai belt.

Speaking at the event, railway minister Vaishnaw said Uttar Pradesh has seen rapid infrastructure growth since 2014, citing 5,272 km of new railway tracks, complete electrification, 1,660 flyovers and underpasses, Wi-Fi at 771 stations, and an increase in premium services, including 34 Vande Bharat and 26 Amrit Bharat trains.

MoS Jitin Prasada said students, farmers, and tourists will benefit directly from the extension. He also said that 152 stations across the state are being upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and ten major stations in western Uttar Pradesh have already been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after renovation.