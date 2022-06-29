Rain gods likely to bless Lucknow, other parts of UP today
LUCKNOW Heavy rainfall is expected over some parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, over the next three days, particularly on Thursday, as per the forecast by the Meteorological centre, Lucknow.
The state capital experienced overcast weather conditions on Wednesday with the maximum temperature dropping to 33 degrees Celsius from 40.6 degrees the previous day. The minimum temperature also dropped from 30.2 degrees to 27.6 degrees.
The good news is that Southwest Monsoon has advanced into few more districts of Uttar Pradesh like Varanasi, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Bareilly while conditions are favourable for the further advance of monsoon into Lucknow and some parts of UP in two days’ time.
“We are monitoring the progress of monsoon and conditions have now become favourable for it to advance considerably in the next three days or so. Lucknow should see the onset by June 30,” said JP Gupta, Lucknow Met director.
During the day, Gorakhpur experienced 26.5mm rainfall and Basti 15mm. As it rained in Gorakhpur, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 25.8 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Taj city Agra was the hottest in the state with a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Jhansi 38.4, Orai 38, Aligarh 36.4 and Meerut 35.4 degrees.
