Raja Bhaiya’s estranged wife booked for cheating his close aide

Former cabinet minister and Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya's estranged wife Bhanavi Singh was booked under charges of cheating by impersonation, fraud and other allegations.

Raja Bhaiya’s close aide Ashutosh Singh lodged an FIR against Bhanvi Singh and other unidentified persons in Lucknow on Friday alleging that he was unethically removed from the director’s post of a real estate firm operated by Singh in March 2017 and was now being threatened to surrender his share in the company.

Vikaram Singh, the inspector at Hazratganj police station (where the case was lodged), said the FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (fraud), 467, 468 and 471 (which deal with forgery), 506 (criminal intimidation) and120-B (criminal conspiracy).

The complainant mentioned in the FIR that his forged signatures were used to remove him from the director’s post of The Properties Pvt Ltd, which was operated from Bhadri House on Shahnajaf Road in Lucknow. He said the complainant alleged that Bhanvi Singh replaced him with her daughter and moved the office out of Bhadri House. He said she recently threatened him to surrender his share in the firm.

Jansatta Dal chief Raja Bhaiya and his wife Bhanvi Singh have had strained relations for some years and live separately. In August 2023, Bhanvi submitted an affidavit before a family court, wherein she alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence, abuse, and extramarital affairs spanning nearly three decades.