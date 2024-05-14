Rajnath helped realise Vajpayee’s dream for development of Lucknow: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged people to elect defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh because he helped in realising former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s dream for the development of Lucknow. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting in support of defence minister and BJP candidate from Lucknow seat, Rajnath Singh, for the Lok Sabha elections, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Rajnath Singh said he tried to fulfil the dreams of Vajpayee and left no stone unturned for the city’s development.

Addressing a joint rally here with the defence minister, Adityanath said it was only on the initiative of Singh that the tallest statue of AB Vajpayee was installed at Lok Bhawan while a medical university named after the late PM was also established in Lucknow that was now operational.

The CM said Rajnath Singh, in his capacity as the then union transport minister, laid the foundation for Kisan Path which he inaugurated as defence minister. “Lucknow has also become a smart city. The next three years will be important because by 2027, when India becomes the third largest economy, Singh will be completing 50 years of his political career,” he added.

Lauding the defence minister, the CM said India had become self-reliant in the defence sector and the state capital became a centre for manufacturing BrahMos missiles. He said, “It is a new India and our enemies are also scared of the fact that if they do any harm to India, BrahMos missiles made in Lucknow will target their establishment.”

He said Gomti will soon get a new lease of life as Rajnath Singh had inaugurated the STP for it recently.

Taking pot shots at those who questioned ‘Modi wave’ before the elections, Adityanath said: “Now, after the fourth phase, this has converted into a ‘Modi Tsunami’. The PM filed nomination from Varanasi in UP that sends the maximum 80 elected MPs to the Parliament. The support shown by people of Varanasi in the road show was commendable.”

Rajnath Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for their whole-hearted support in the progress of Lucknow, saying both leaders never disappointed him whenever he asked for any development projects for Lucknow.

Singh said the BJP fulfilled all its promises made in the party manifesto, be it abrogation of Article 370 or the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, mayor Sushma Kharkwal were also present at the event.