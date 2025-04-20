Menu Explore
Rajnath interacts with party workers of Lko West seat

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 20, 2025 05:18 AM IST

: Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Saturday emphasised that his priority is to work according to the needs of the state capital’s residents.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates the “Sansad Khel Mahakumbh” at KD Singh Babu stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, (Deepak Gupta/HT)
In an interaction with party workers of the Lucknow West assembly constituency, he highlighted several development projects in the state capital.

These projects included the 104-kilometer ring road, an underpass at Avadh Chauraha, the production of BrahMos missiles, Terminal 3 international airport and the Gomti Nagar railway station.

He also enquired about the problems of party workers at the interactive session where senior party leaders were present in Munnu Khera.

He also said he wouldn’t give assurances without being certain about fulfilling them, as he wants to maintain trust.

Addressing concerns about the sewerage system, Singh said he has spoken to the minister concerned in the state government, who assured him that the issue would be resolved soon under the AMRUT scheme of the Union government.

Bharatiya Janata Party workers gave feedback about ongoing development work in their areas.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal, BJP’s Lucknow metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi, MLCs Mukesh Sharma, Ramchandra Pradhan and others were prominent among those present on the occasion.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Rajnath interacts with party workers of Lko West seat
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
