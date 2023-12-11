close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Rajnath pays tribute to ex-UP minister Ashutosh Tandon

Rajnath pays tribute to ex-UP minister Ashutosh Tandon

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 12, 2023 05:28 AM IST

UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak; BJP Lucknow metropolitan chief Anand Dwivedi; mayor Sushma Kharkwal and MLC Mukesh Sharma were also present

Defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the residence of the late BJP minister Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopal ji’ in Chowk and paid tribute to him after arriving in Lucknow on Monday. Singh expressed his grief as he met Ashutosh Tandon’s mother Krishna Tandon, wife Madhu Tandon, brothers Subodh Tandon and Amit Tandon and other family members.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to former party lawmaker Ashutosh Tandon at the latter’s residence in Lucknow on December 11 . (Sourced)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to former party lawmaker Ashutosh Tandon at the latter's residence in Lucknow on December 11 . (Sourced)

Rajnath said when he went to Medanta Hospital to inquire about Gopal ji’s health on his last visit to Lucknow, he never expected that the former minister’s life would be cut short so soon. Tandon, 63, passed away at a Lucknow hospital on November 9. He had been battling cancer for the past some time.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak; BJP Lucknow metropolitan chief Anand Dwivedi; mayor Sushma Kharkwal and MLC Mukesh Sharma were also present on the occasion.

