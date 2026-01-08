Rajnath Singh to inaugurate Ashok Leyland EV unit in Lucknow on Friday

Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh will visit his parliamentary constituency on Friday to inaugurate the Ashok Leyland Electric Vehicle (EV) factory in Sarojini Nagar. Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (FILE PHOTO)

The defence minister will arrive at Lucknow airport at 11:10 am on January 9, according to Lucknow City BJP president Anand Dwivedi. From the airport, he will proceed directly to the Ashok Leyland EV facility, where he will take part in the inauguration ceremony.

After the programme, Singh will leave the venue at around 1:30 pm for the Lucknow airport and is scheduled to depart for New Delhi at 1:45 pm. The inauguration of the EV manufacturing plant is seen as a significant step towards boosting industrial development and electric mobility in the region.

The Ashok Leyland plant has been set up on the same land from where Scooters India Ltd functioned.

The Yogi Adityanath government had signed an MoU with Ashok Leyland in September 2023, issued the Letter of Intent in January 2024, and thereafter, the world-class plant was established in just 14 months.

Ashok Leyland has invested around ₹1,000 crore in the project. The Lucknow unit is an integrated chassis and bus-manufacturing plant with an initial production capacity of 2,500 units per year. It will be expanded to 5,000 units per year in subsequent phases.

This unit will manufacture advanced commercial vehicles based on internal combustion engines (ICE), electric vehicles (EVs), and alternative fuels, addressing the needs of both domestic and global markets.

“This plant will not only strengthen the state’s automobile manufacturing capabilities but also prepare the state for the future of mobility,” said the state’s industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’.