Rajnath, Yogi to flag off first batch of Lucknow-made BrahMos missiles on Saturday

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar on Saturday. The Lucknow BrahMos unit is the first facility in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor where the entire process, from missile system manufacturing to final testing, is carried out indigenously.

Singh reached Lucknow on Friday on a three-day visit.

BrahMos Aerospace, the manufacturer of the supersonic missile system, has successfully produced the first batch of the missile system from its new Integration and Test Facility in the state capital.

This state-of-the-art unit became fully operational after its inauguration on May 11, 2025. It houses all modern facilities for missile integration, testing, and final quality checks. After successful testing, the missiles are prepared for deployment by the Indian Armed Forces.

During the event, the defence minister and the chief minister will inaugurate the booster building and witness a demonstration of the booster docking process. Presentations will also be made on the airframe and avionics, the PDI (Pre-Dispatch Inspection) in the Warhead Building, and the BrahMos simulator equipment.

BrahMos Aerospace has started production and assembly of the BrahMos NG missile system at its ₹300 crore facility.

The unit in Sarojinagar stands on 80 hectares (200 acres) of land provided free of cost by the Yogi Adityanath government.

BrahMos Aerospace was created as a joint venture between the Indian government’s DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and ‘JSC’ ‘MIC’ NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM) of the Russian government.

The company was established in India after an agreement was signed between the two governments on February 12, 1998.

BrahMos Aerospace was set up with 50.5% Indian and 49.5% Russian ownership, and it is the first defence joint venture of its kind that is established by the Indian government with a foreign government, according to a government statement.