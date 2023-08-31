22-year-old from Agra clears civil judge exam in 1st attempt

This Raksha Bandhan was probably the most memorable one for Sudhanshu Singh as only a day earlier he was announced as one of the 302 candidates who cleared the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Services (Civil Judge Junior Division) Exam-2022. Sudhanshu Singh and his family celebrating Raksha Bandhan in Agra on Thursday. (Sourced)

“It is indeed a ‘Raksha Bandhan’ that our family will cherish always. I and Anjali (his sister) have been celebrating the festival for long, but this year we’re filled with more enthusiasm,” 22-year-old Singh, who secured 276th rank in the exam in his first attempt, said. The results were declared on Wednesday. “I am going to remember the day for the rest of my life.”

Singh lives with his family at Nagla Arjun, a sleepy village in Etmadpur tehsil of Agra district.

He has completed the five-year BA-LLB degree from Lucknow Law University while his sister Anjali, now 25, pursued LLM from National Law University after completing her graduation from Lucknow University as a gold medalist.

RB Singh Maurya, their father, retired as the district judge of Etah while mother Sumanlata holds a doctorate.

Elder brother Arjit Singh is presently posted as a civil judge in Bhadoi district of Uttar Pradesh.

